AEROSMITH's 'Back In The Saddle' Featured In WWE's Poker-Themed 'WrestleMania 42' Trailer

AEROSMITH's classic "Back In The Saddle" has been revealed as the first official theme song for WWE's WrestleMania 42 event, set to take place on April 18 and April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A promotional video for WrestleMania 42, featuring "Back In The Saddle", which was the first track on AEROSMITH's 1976 studio album "Rocks", can be seen below. The clip features Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar in a poker-themed setting. Triple H serves as the narrator while Rhodes, Reigns, Punk and Lesnar play poker.

"They say in Vegas, everyone has a tell — a blink, a tell, a breath, a moment that can’t be controlled," Triple H says in the video. "But the great ones, they use it to their advantage. They own it. They've got them right where they want them. The rest just haven't figured it out yet."

AEROSMITH and WWE previously teamed up in 2009, when the band's track "You Gotta Move" (a Mississippi Fred McDowell cover) was used as the official theme song for SummerSlam.

WrestleMania, commonly referred to as WWE's Super Bowl, will return to the Vegas venue for a second straight year in 2026.

AEROSMITH recently collaborated with British singer Yungblud on a five-song collaborative EP, "One More Time", with producer Mark Schwartz. It will be released on November 21. Joining singer Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford and bassist Tom Hamilton in the studio for the "One More Time" sessions was former GUNS N' ROSES drummer Matt Sorum.

Back in 2023, AEROSMITH canceled its "Peace Out" farewell tour after three shows because Tyler fractured his larynx onstage. A few months later, the legendary Massachusetts rockers announced their retirement from the road. "Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible," the band wrote in a statement. "We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage."

This past July, Tyler performed at Ozzy Osbourne's "Back To The Beginning" farewell concert. A month later, Perry took a new version of THE JOE PERRY PROJECT on a short tour, joined by Whitford, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS bassist Robert DeLeo and BLACK CROWES frontman Chris Robinson, among other musicians.