AEROSMITH's JOE PERRY Announces 'Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII' Album

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and four-time Grammy winner Joe Perry has released a new single, "Fortunate One", featuring vocals from THE BLACK CROWES' Chris Robinson. Co-written and recorded in London with Joe's sons Tony and Roman, the song contains a bluesy riff that glides over raucous piano as Robinson's gritty delivery instantly takes hold. Reaching a climax, Joe's deft guitar playing gives way to an earworm of a solo.

Joe Perry shares: "I'm really excited to get this song out. It hadn't been written when the first version of 'Sweetzerland Manifesto' was released. Tony and I wrote it together, and then my old friend Chris Robinson from THE BLACK CROWES sang on it. He knocked it outta the park! We started it in L.À., recorded it in London, and Chris sang on it..... and BANG.....!! Doesn't get better than that...!!! Really proud of this track."

The co-founding member, principal songwriter, and co-producer of AEROSMITH and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, as well as one of the most sought-after guitarists of all time, Joe Perry is also excited to share news of the May 26 release of his new album "Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII" via Roman Records. The LP will be made available via all DSPs as well as on vinyl which was not the case when he dropped "Sweetzerland Manifesto" in 2018. The new LP includes six new tracks and alternate vocal appearances and mixes from the earlier version.

"We had so many songs and with everything going on with the VAMPIRES, AEROSMITH, COVID, not touring, and touring, this music kept riding along for me," Joe notes. "It was like the engine of a train that wasn't going to stop. I'd wanted to put these songs out, and the idea of adding them to a vinyl release or deluxe version turned into doing 'MKII'. I tend to think in terms of albums. The first one had a vibe, and 'MKII' is a little more rocked out. I almost prefer it. It's one of those records I can play from front to back live."

"Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII" serves as the perfect companion and spiritual successor to the original "Sweetzerland Manifesto". Joe wrote and recorded the bulk of the material for both versions at the Los Angeles home of fellow "Vampire" Johnny Depp back in 2017. During a few months at "Sweetzerland", he experienced a groundswell of creativity and welcomed various collaborators into the fold, including vocals courtesy of David Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS, Buster Poindexter),Robin Zander (CHEAP TRICK) and Terry Reid. Johnny served as executive producer, while AEROSMITH's go-to producer Jack Douglas, Bruce Witkin and Joe's sons Tony and Roman also contributed to production.

"Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII" track listing:

01. Fortunate One (feat. Chris Robinson [THE BLACK CROWES] and Robert DeLeo [STONE TEMPLE PILOTS])

02. Quake (feat. Gary Cherone [EXTREME, VAN HALEN])

03. I'll Do Happiness (feat. Terry Reid)

04. Aye Aye Aye (feat. Robin Zander [CHEAP TRICK])

05. Man With a Golden Arm (instrumental)

06. Time Will Tell

07. I Wanna Roll (feat. David Johanson [NEW YORK DOLLS])

08. Suck It Up (feat. Robin Zander [CHEAP TRICK] and Robert DeLeo [STONE TEMPLE PILOTS])

09. Goes His Own Way (feat. Terry Reid)

10. Won't Let Me Go (feat. Terry Reid)

As previously announced, Perry is playing his first set of tour dates this year with THE JOE PERRY PROJECT. The tour kicks off on Saturday, April 15 in Mashantucket, Connecticut and concludes on April 22 in Pontiac, Michigan at The Crofoot Ballroom. He will make stops at New York City's Webster Hall on April 18 and play a hometown show at the House of Blues in Boston on April 16. Perry will pull from his extensive catalog for a setlist that will thrill longtime and new fans alike. He will be joined on the tour by Gary Cherone (EXTREME, VAN HALEN) on vocals, with the band rounded out by Buck Johnson (keyboards/vocals),Jason Sutter (drums) and David Hull (bass/vocals). Additionally, a limited number of VIP tickets will be made available and will include options for admission to a photo meet-and-greet with Perry, seating in the first 10 rows or early entry to the show.

THE JOE PERRY PROJECT tour dates:

April 15 - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

April 16 - Citizens House of Blues - Boston, MA

April 18 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

April 20 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

April 21 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

April 22 - Crofoot Ballroom - Pontiac, MI