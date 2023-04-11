JOHN 5 To Guest On DOLLY PARTON's Rock Album

MÖTLEY CRÜE's John 5 will appear on the upcoming rock album from country legend Dolly Parton.

The CRÜE guitarist shared the news of his participation in a tweet earlier today (Tuesday, April 11). He shared a throwback photo of him with Dolly and he wrote: "I'm so honored that I got the opportunity to play guitar on one of the songs on the upcoming @DollyParton album. I've been listening to Dolly ever since I can remember. Words cannot describe how exciting this is."

John 5's appearance on Parton's LP comes less than a month after his CRÜE bandmate Nikki Sixx also confirmed that he will contribute to the effort by playing bass on one song.

Parton recently said that she was making a rock album in order to celebrate her induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

"I'm making an album, too, because I have to live up to all of that hype," she said last December on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

"I'm very honored and very proud, and I'm good about timing, so I always thought I might want to do a rock record, because my husband is a rock and roll freak. So, anyway, I thought, 'Well, if I'm ever gonna do it, now's the time," she added.

Tentatively titled "Rock Star", Dolly's LP will include covers of classic rock tunes like "Purple Rain" by Prince, "Can't Get No Satisfaction" by THE ROLLING STONES, "Stairway To Heaven" by LED ZEPPELIN and "Freebird" by LYNYRD SKYNYRD.

During an appearance on "The View", Parton also shared that she collaborated with a number of fellow iconic artists on the album, including Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Steve Perry, John Fogerty, P!nk and Brandie Carlile.

"If I'm gonna be in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I'm gonna have to do something to earn it. So I'm doing a rock and roll album, and I'm having a lot of the rock stars that I met that night be on the album with me," Parton explained.

Another heavy metal musician who said he was approached about contributing to Dolly's album is JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford, who joined Parton on stage at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony to perform her classic song "Jolene". Also appearing with them as part of a "super jam" performance were some of the other Rock Hall inductees, including Pat Benatar, Annie Lennox and DURAN DURAN's Simon Le Bon.

Speaking to TotalRock, Rob said: "After the show, her manager came up to me, Danny [Nozell], and he goes, 'She's doing a project, like a rock album. Would you be interested?' I said, 'Yeah. Here's my number.' And then, out of the blue, like four weeks later, and suddenly [there's] ideas for some more work."