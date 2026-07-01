AEROSMITH's JOEY KRAMER Opens Up About His Health: 'I'm Feeling Better Now Than I've Felt In Five Or Eight Or 10 Years'

In a new two-hour interview with John DeChristopher, drummer, music industry veteran and host of the Live From My Drum Room! podcast, AEROSMITH drummer Joey Kramer opened up about his health, more than a decade after he underwent a "minor medical procedure" to remove blockage from inside a coronary artery. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm feeling really good. I'm feeling better now than I've felt in, like, five or eight or 10 years.

"The last four years for me were a challenge, to say the least," Joey continued. "But I'm happy to say I've come through 'em with flying colors. I discovered the bull that really lives inside. That's what powered me through. And I'm good, man. This is probably the best Joey of my life.

"I appreciate people asking and being concerned," Kramer added. "That means a lot to me, because — well, our fans mean a lot to me, because without them, we would not be."

Kramer, whose wife, Linda Gail Kramer, died in June 2022 at the age of 55, elaborated on his recovery, saying: "I've done pretty much a major change on how I lived, what kind of person I was, 'cause I went through some dark times, like we all do. And I got through them. I got through them because I had people around me that I came to realize really loved me and looked after me.

"My mentor and really, really close friend is Keith Garde and Frank Cimler. And my son Jesse. Those three guys really were a large help in pulling me through. And I even have a new lady in my life, and I'm as happy as can be. And thanks for asking. I appreciate it… I'm just kind of moving along, moving forward. Gotta keep moving."

Kramer went on to confirm that he has had some problems with his back for a while. "Well, playing the drums for 50-some years, man, and being on the road kind of really trashed my upper body, playing with that kind of intensity," he explained. "And, yeah, I've had some pretty consistent back problems for the last three or four years. I had some surgery done about four months ago. It's just starting to really begin to heal up now, 'cause it takes that long. And, of course, I lost my wife and I had my heart surgery and a bunch of other stuff, too. I don't wanna get into it. But I've taken it out the other side, and it's all made me stronger, along with the fans, because I feel the support and I feel how they are when they listen to something like this. And it means the world to me. I'm proud of what we've done, and I wouldn't trade it or regret it for a minute. And we just go on from here."

The entire two-hour chat can be viewed at this location.

Joey and Linda were married in October 2009, with the musician calling her "the love of his life." "He once described meeting Linda as "the biggest rush you ever had in your life." Friends and family have always noted that Joey and Linda were simply "inseparable."

In March 2022, Joey announced that he would sit out AEROSMITH's concerts that year so he can "focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times," according to a statement from the legendary rockers. While Kramer took "a temporary leave of absence" from AEROSMITH, he was once again replaced by his drum tech, John Douglas.

Six years ago, Kramer rejoined his AEROSMITH bandmates on stage during the group's residency in Las Vegas. A month earlier, he sued the rest of AEROSMITH in a bid to perform with them at two Grammy-related events. But a Massachusetts judge eventually ruled against him and the group played without Kramer.

After Kramer injured his shoulder in 2019, Douglas filled in for a few gigs during AEROSMITH's residency. Kramer did, however, perform with the rest of AEROSMITH in July of that year at the Twin Cities Summer Jam in Shakopee.

In his January 2020 16-page complaint filed in Massachusetts state court, Kramer said the disability he suffered seven years ago was minor, and insisted he was ready to return to the group's "lucrative" Las Vegas residency at the MGM Resorts a few months later, as well as its slate of "50th anniversary activities."

Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford later responded to Kramer's suit in a statement to People, saying Joey "has not been emotionally and physically able to perform with the band, by his own admission, for the last 6 months. We have missed him and have encouraged him to rejoin us to play many times but apparently he has not felt ready to do so. Joey has now waited until the last moment to accept our invitation, when we unfortunately have no time for necessary rehearsals during Grammys week. We would be doing a disservice to him, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse."

In a statement at the time, Kramer said he was "extremely disappointed" with the judge's ruling.

"I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle," the drummer said. "I can hold my head high knowing that I did the right thing — to fight for my right to celebrate the band's success that I have dedicated the better part of my life to helping build."