AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER Is Having 'Second Thoughts 'About 'Peace Out' Tour Name In Humorous Promo Video

AEROSMITH has released a humorous new promotional video for the band's upcoming "Peace Out" tour with special guest THE BLACK CROWES.

In a message accompanying the YouTube release of the video, AEROSMITH writes: "Coming up with a tour name isn't as easy as one would think! Steven Tyler lets Chris Robinson know he is having second thoughts about 'Peace Out'!"

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American tour will kick off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2, with stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles's Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden, Dallas's Moody Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre on January 26 (AEROSMITH's last visit at the Bell Centre was in April 2004). A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year's Eve 2023.

Most recently, AEROSMITH wrapped their critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency, "Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild", at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The 90-minute live performance took fans deep diving into AEROSMITH's groundbreaking career with exclusive, unreleased audio and never-before-seen visuals from the band's archives produced by Oscar and Emmy-winning global visual effects studio Pixomondo.

Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to their hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

Last month, guitarist Joe Perry told Joe Rock of Long Island, New York's 102.3 WBAB radio station that it was unlikely AEROSMITH's upcoming tour would feature the return of drummer Joey Kramer, who announced in March 2022 that he would sit out the band's concerts last year so he could "focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times." Perry said: "That's probably one of the hardest things. I've gotta say drumming is probably one of the most athletic parts of playing in a band. So it's really hard. It's been mostly because he just physically [has been] just beating himself up over the last 50 years. So I don't know. I mean, he's still officially a member of the band, but I don't think he's gonna be sitting behind the drums, at least for this next run. Other than that, I really can't say."

Elsewhere in the 102.3 WBAB chat, Joe talked about the likelihood of new music from AEROSMITH. The legendary Boston rockers haven't released a new studio album since 2012's "Music From Another Dimension!" That effort was released when AEROSMITH's label, Columbia Records, was reportedly going through a leadership change, and it ended up becoming a commercial disappointment.

"At this point, I can't say," Joe said about the prospect of a new AEROSMITH song or album. "I really don't know. But I know that we have a pile of material that hasn't been released. So I think we're focusing on that right now. But the main thing is just getting this tour up and running."

For the past year, AEROSMITH's longtime drum tech John Douglas has been filling in on drums for Kramer, whose wife, Linda Gail Kramer, died last June at the age of 55. No cause of death has been revealed.

AEROSMITH played its first concert in more than two and a half years on September 4, 2022 in Bangor, Maine.

Prior to the show at Maine Savings Amphitheater, the band's last live performance took place in February 2020 in Las Vegas as part of AEROSMITH's "Deuces Are Wild" residency.

In May 2022, AEROSMITH announced that Tyler had entered a treatment program following a relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.

Joey has had his own health difficulties in recent years. Kramer suffered a health scare back in 2014, which was initially reported to be "heart-related complications".