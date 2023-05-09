  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

THY ART IS MURDER Announces New Album 'Godlike', Shares 'Join Me In Armageddon' Single

May 9, 2023

Australia's extreme metal titans THY ART IS MURDER have announced their long-awaited new album, "Godlike", due on September 15. "Godlike" marks THY ART IS MURDER's first 100% independently released record, to be made available worldwide via the band's own label Human Warfare.

THY ART IS MURDER has also shared the devastating new single "Join Me In Armageddon". Opening with a foreboding riff that feels like you're being marched into the arms of evil, heed the warning of THY ART when they advise to "dress warm for nuclear winter."

"'Join Me In Armageddon' is a song that started off with one idea, self destruction," says guitarist Andy Marsh. "I suppose throughout this record, we have ended up touching on a lot of themes that came to the fore these last few years, for us, and maybe you, as well. Loss, distance, doubt, pressure, and tension have made their way through our lives and now are intertwined and immortalized in this record — 'Godlike'."

THY ART IS MURDER ascended the ranks of extreme metal's top-tier bands with a meteoric underground rise as explosive as humankind's seemingly inevitable descent into doom and death. With "Godlike", Australia's most harrowingly brutal export since George Miller's "Mad Max" franchise invites audiences worldwide to join them in a fresh Armageddon.

The sixth explosive album in the band's arsenal, "Godlike" cements THY ART IS MURDER as death metal's modern torchbearers. A soundtrack to a divisive post-modern dystopia, "Godlike" sees THY ART IS MURDER explore new depths and dynamics without sacrificing an ounce of intensity or urgency the band have staked their career on.

Recorded with their longtime producer and mixer Will Putney, across the album’s 10 nihilistic tracks THY ART are masters of their craft as they deliver sharp stabs, guttural descents and groove with muscular athleticism and confidence. Frontman CJ McMahon gives his strongest performance ever as he belts through lyrics that thematically confront how cycles of violence continue over time and feelings of separation in a hyper-polarized world.

THY ART IS MURDER's thinking-person's blackened death metal has challenged, provoked and inspired audiences around the world. Through relentless hard work, THY ART have become one of the most successful extreme metal bands Australia has ever produced, making history on their own terms. Backed by an uncompromising discography, the two-time ARIA Award nominees have smashed chart records in their native country, becoming the first homegrown extreme metal act to debut in the Top 5 with 2017's "Dear Desolation".

Their electrifying and incendiary performances have seen the band do countless laps of the globe, becoming tourmates with genre titans like CANNIBAL CORPSE, SLAYER, KREATOR, LAMB OF GOD, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and PARKWAY DRIVE, alongside playing crucial festivals like Summer Breeze, Download, Graspop Metal Meeting and Wacken Open Air.

"Godlike" track listing:

01. Destroyer Of Dreams
02. Blood Throne
03. Join Me In Armageddon
04. Keres
05. Everything Unwanted
06. Lesson In Pain
07. Godlike
08. Corrosion
09. Anathema
10. Bermuda

Find more on Thy art is murder
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).