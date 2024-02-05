AEROSMITH's STEVEN TYLER: 'My Throat's Been Better But It's On The Mend'

Steven Tyler says that he is recovering from his recent vocal injury that forced the postponement of AEROSMITH's "Peace Out" farewell tour.

The 75-year-old singer addressed his health while hosting his fifth annual "Jam For Janie" Grammys viewing party on Sunday (February 4) at the Hollywood Palladium.

"My throat's been better, but it is on the mend," he told attendees.

His daughter Mia Tyler told People her father is "much better", but added: "He's not supposed to be talking sometimes, so I have to literally yell at him and be, like, 'You can't be on the phone with me right now. Let's just text.'" She also said that he talks to his phone instead of typing.

"You can't shut him up — he can't close that mouth," she joked, adding he is "very healthy."

AEROSMITH postponed all of its previously announced "Peace Out" farewell tour dates after Tyler suffered vocal cord damage in September. The news came two weeks after AEROSMITH postponed six shows on the trek in order to allow Tyler time to recover from his injury.

When AEROSMITH announced the tour postponement, the band said in a statement: : "To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care.

"He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all the currently scheduled 'Peace Out' shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

Tyler said in an accompanying statement: "I am heartbroken to not be out there with AEROSMITH, my brothers and the incredible BLACK CROWES, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

AEROSMITH kicked off its "Peace Out" farewell on September 2, 2023 at the 21,000-capacity Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

AEROSMITH's 18-song set opened with "Back In The Saddle" and included a cover of FLEETWOOD MAC's "Stop Messin' Around", before closing with a two-song encore of "Dream On" and "Walk This Way".

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-date North American tour was scheduled to make stops at arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles's Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, with a special stop in their hometown of Boston for New Year's Eve 2023.

The "Peace Out" run of dates was originally set to wrap on January 26, 2024 in Montreal. Special guests THE BLACK CROWES were joining AEROSMITH for the entire tour, which was to celebrate AEROSMITH's five decades of music.

Prior to the launch of "Peace Out", AEROSMITH wrapped its critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to its hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

In May 2022, AEROSMITH announced that Tyler had entered a treatment program following a relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.