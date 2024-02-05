  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

DISTURBED's DAN DONEGAN: 'It Would Be A Great Honor' To Finally Win A GRAMMY AWARD

February 5, 2024

During a February 2 appearance on "Chaz And AJ" on Connecticut's 99.1 PLR radio station, DISTURBED guitarist Dan Donegan spoke about the band's latest Grammy Award nomination. "Bad Man", a single from DISTURBED's 2022 album "Divisive", was up for "Best Metal Performance" at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday, February 4 in Los Angeles. DISTURBED had been nominated twice before, in 2009 and 2017, but did not win either time.

"It's a pretty amazing feeling," Donegan stated about DISTURBED being nominated again. "I've never been really one for all this award-show stuff. I'm just thankful for having a long career and a fanbase. But I know the Grammy is obviously the Super Bowl trophy of all trophies, I guess. But, yeah, to be acknowledged and appreciated, to know that we're still writing songs that are relevant and connect with people, I guess it's good to be noticed by the industry for that."

Dan went on to say that he and his DISTURBED bandmates would not attend this past weekend's ceremony because they were "on the road touring." But he did admit that "it would be a great honor" to finally win a Grammy. "And finally, we're in a category with our peers," he said, referencing the fact that DISTURBED was up against GHOST, METALLICA, SLIPKNOT and SPIRITBOX at this year's event (METALLICA ended up winning the trophy). "Sometimes it doesn't always make sense on some of the people that you get matched up with, but we're in great company and we're just honored to be included in that."

Asked if he and the other members of DISTURBED attended the Grammy Awards in 2009 or 2017, Dan said: "I went one year. It was funny. We went to the pre-show part of it, and then we left early, so we didn't even go to the televised version. We went out and went to dinner instead and then went to the Warner Brothers afterparty. So, we did the whole red-carpet thing and whatever, but we were more interested in… After the pre-show thing — that's obviously when they honor more of the rock acts and stuff because none of that stuff ever gets televised, 'cause it's not part of the pop culture world. But whatever. We went to it. We had a good time. We made the most of it."

DISTURBED kicked off the 2024 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" tour on January 19 at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. The band's 21-song setlist included the live debut of the "Divisive" album track "Don't Tell Me" featuring a guest appearance by Moriah Formica of the opening band PLUSH.

Released in November 2022, "Divisive" was recorded earlier that year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

Find more on Disturbed
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).