DISTURBED's DAN DONEGAN: 'It Would Be A Great Honor' To Finally Win A GRAMMY AWARD

During a February 2 appearance on "Chaz And AJ" on Connecticut's 99.1 PLR radio station, DISTURBED guitarist Dan Donegan spoke about the band's latest Grammy Award nomination. "Bad Man", a single from DISTURBED's 2022 album "Divisive", was up for "Best Metal Performance" at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, which took place Sunday, February 4 in Los Angeles. DISTURBED had been nominated twice before, in 2009 and 2017, but did not win either time.

"It's a pretty amazing feeling," Donegan stated about DISTURBED being nominated again. "I've never been really one for all this award-show stuff. I'm just thankful for having a long career and a fanbase. But I know the Grammy is obviously the Super Bowl trophy of all trophies, I guess. But, yeah, to be acknowledged and appreciated, to know that we're still writing songs that are relevant and connect with people, I guess it's good to be noticed by the industry for that."

Dan went on to say that he and his DISTURBED bandmates would not attend this past weekend's ceremony because they were "on the road touring." But he did admit that "it would be a great honor" to finally win a Grammy. "And finally, we're in a category with our peers," he said, referencing the fact that DISTURBED was up against GHOST, METALLICA, SLIPKNOT and SPIRITBOX at this year's event (METALLICA ended up winning the trophy). "Sometimes it doesn't always make sense on some of the people that you get matched up with, but we're in great company and we're just honored to be included in that."

Asked if he and the other members of DISTURBED attended the Grammy Awards in 2009 or 2017, Dan said: "I went one year. It was funny. We went to the pre-show part of it, and then we left early, so we didn't even go to the televised version. We went out and went to dinner instead and then went to the Warner Brothers afterparty. So, we did the whole red-carpet thing and whatever, but we were more interested in… After the pre-show thing — that's obviously when they honor more of the rock acts and stuff because none of that stuff ever gets televised, 'cause it's not part of the pop culture world. But whatever. We went to it. We had a good time. We made the most of it."

DISTURBED kicked off the 2024 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" tour on January 19 at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. The band's 21-song setlist included the live debut of the "Divisive" album track "Don't Tell Me" featuring a guest appearance by Moriah Formica of the opening band PLUSH.

Released in November 2022, "Divisive" was recorded earlier that year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.