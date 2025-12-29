AGNOSTIC FRONT's ROGER MIRET: 'Americans Are Very Non-Appreciative Of Stuff'

In a new interview with Chris Akin of The Classic Metal Show, vocalist Roger Miret of New York hardcore legends AGNOSTIC FRONT spoke about his love of touring. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I do enjoy the fact that I could go out and see the world and experience the world. It's something that's very important. A lot of people don't even get to leave their cities or their states or this country. You need to see the world to really experience truth. And you could read about it or see it in the news, but there's nothing like going to Italy and going to Rome personally, for example, one place. And I'm lucky enough to have been able to do that multiple times and enjoy the world. And now I've been enjoying that with my family. I took my family on a family vacation there two years ago. I'm looking forward to the next year to do the same thing, 'cause it's very important for me for my children to discover and see the world. And they loved it. They always talk about it. I think it's so important."

Roger continued: "I'm gonna be honest with you, Americans are very non-appreciative of stuff… And then you look at the Europeans, like, for example, food. Let's talk about food. [Europeans] can't believe how much food you get here [in the U.S.] as opposed to there. They're, like, 'Do you need that much food? Why do you get so much? I don't understand.' They can't even believe the size of our supermarkets, or gas stations. They're blown away by the amount of massiveness or even the houses that people own now are like mini mansions. They live a simpler life. There's no such thing as, 'Oh, I'll take this to go' [at restaurants] in Europe. There's nothing to go. You sit there, and when you're done, you leave it. You're not gonna ask for a box to go. They're gonna look at you, like, 'What do you mean?' They're not gonna bother you about a tip. There's no such thing as tipping, which I always do anyway. It's just a different world, man. And it's good to experience these different cultures. I mean, even the food over there is way different than food here. [They're] trying to kill us and poison us here as opposed to there. Try a cheeseburger, a whopper or McDonald's Cheese Royal, whatever, over there. Try the ones here. They taste differently. They're not allowed to put all their certain crazy stuff that we put in here in the food. So it's just a lot, man. It's just a lot. My wife has a gluten problem and she has a hormone problem, and so much stuff she can't even eat here. It's sad to watch her go through this, 'cause she loves food. When we went to Europe, she didn't have a single problem. They don't even know what gluten free means in Europe… It's just a different lifestyle."

AGNOSTIC FRONT's latest album, "Echoes In Eternity", came out in November via Reigning Phoenix Music.

In September 2021, Miret revealed that his cancer was in remission.

After Miret was diagnosed with cancer in early 2021, a long road of tests and diagnoses led to a complex initial surgery and lengthy hospital stay. Even though the original surgery was complicated, the results were extremely positive.

Born in Cuba, Miret fled with his family to the U.S. to escape the Castro regime. He joined AGNOSTIC FRONT in 1983, and the seminal New York hardcore group released classics like "United Blood", "Victim In Pain" and "Cause For Alarm" over the next several years.

In 2017, Miret released a memoir, "My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts, And Glory", which documented his struggles to adapt to life in the U.S. after his family fled the Castro regime. According to the Phoenix New Times, the book delved into many facets of Miret's life: the grinding poverty of his childhood; living as a teenager squatter; becoming deeply enmeshed in downtown New York’s hardcore scene; and later turning to drug-running to support his family.

In addition to fronting AGNOSTIC FRONT, Miret has also played with ROGER MIRET AND THE DISASTERS and is a member of THE ALLIGATORS.

For the past several years, Roger has resided in Scottsdale, Arizona.