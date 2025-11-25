AGNOSTIC FRONT's ROGER MIRET On Financial Challenges Facing Musicians: 'The Bands Are Living Off The Soft Merch'

In a new interview with Neeka Rogers of Metal Nation, frontman Roger Miret of New York hardcore veterans AGNOSTIC FRONT spoke about the way streaming has revolutionized how people access music but has also created significant financial challenges for independent and smaller artists. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "A lot of of people don't realize, for example, Spotify and all that stuff… Either you're with it or you're not with it. And if you're not with it, you're left in a corner. But they know that. But the musicians are getting ripped off in a horrible way. It's all CEOs making the money. They're not creating the music. They just figured out how to kind of rip everybody off. And then you have your other giant agencies, too, that do the same thing with hacking on crazy prices to a regular ticket. You wanna go see a band, and it's $15, $20, and by the time you checked out, you paid $38 — of a fee on top of a fee on top of a fee on top of a fee. It's just wild what they do. And the bands don't see that — trust me. We get [paid] based on your $15 ticket, $20 ticket, whatever. Everything else, someone's making a… There's a sixth bandmember somewhere that you don't even know about. It doesn't stop. It's continuous, and it's a monopolization of the whole music industry, the whole everything. And it's starting to move into Europe too. A lot of these companies are now huge in Europe. They're taking over the clubs. It's like taking over mom-and-pop coffee shops — mom-and-pop music venues, and they're taking them over and they're corrupting them and doing the same thing. And it's kind of sad. Leave music alone. Leave musicians alone. Leave the people alone. Instead of [charging] them another $18, let them take that money so they can buy a t-shirt, support the band and have something they really love at the end of the show, a memory of. Not a ticket stub that costs you $38. How about a t-shirt?"

Miret added: "The bands are living off the soft merch [clothing, hats, tote bags]. I'll be honest with you, as a bandmember telling you. If it wasn't for that, I don't even know. That's how bad it is. At the same time, don't let me be negative about it. And we're not even one of the bigger bands. I just saw, [Shirley Manson] from GARBAGE, she was on a huge rant in Denver. She's afraid she's not gonna wanna come back because she's over Live Nation ripping people off. She said that her band makes an average of $38 a month on Spotify, and stuff like that. It's just wild. It's wild what they do. But it's gonna stop someday."

AGNOSTIC FRONT recently released its new album, "Echoes In Eternity", via Reigning Phoenix Music.

In September 2021, Miret revealed that his cancer was in remission.

After Miret was diagnosed with cancer in early 2021, a long road of tests and diagnoses led to a complex initial surgery and lengthy hospital stay. Even though the original surgery was complicated, the results were extremely positive.

Born in Cuba, Miret fled with his family to the U.S. to escape the Castro regime. He joined AGNOSTIC FRONT in 1983, and the seminal New York hardcore group released classics like "United Blood", "Victim In Pain" and "Cause For Alarm" over the next several years.

In 2017, Miret released a memoir, "My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts, And Glory", which documented his struggles to adapt to life in the U.S. after his family fled the Castro regime. According to the Phoenix New Times, the book delved into many facets of Miret's life: the grinding poverty of his childhood; living as a teenager squatter; becoming deeply enmeshed in downtown New York’s hardcore scene; and later turning to drug-running to support his family.

In addition to fronting AGNOSTIC FRONT, Miret has also played with ROGER MIRET AND THE DISASTERS and is a member of THE ALLIGATORS.

For the past several years, Roger has resided in Scottsdale, Arizona.