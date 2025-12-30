SKINDRED's BENJI WEBBE: 'Going To The Gym Is Heavily Important Mentally More Than Anything'

In a new interview with the Mike James Rock Show, vocalist frontman Benji Webbe of Welsh ragga metal legends SKINDRED spoke about the band's upcoming ninth album, "You Got This", which will arrive on April 17, 2026 via Earache Records. Regarding the inspiration for the LP title, Benji said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, basically what it is, I was in the gym about a year ago when we started working on the album. And the class I go to, they play a lot of rock music in the class. And I thought to myself, I wonder if we could write a song which had that sort of motivating vibe to it. So when I came out of the class, I started thinking about the song. And there was a guy, a stroke victim. He was doing some shit with his P.T. [physical therapist], and I could see he was struggling and he was struggling. And the P.T. was shouting, 'You got this. You got this.' And I thought, 'What a motivating thing to tell people.' No matter what it is — it could be mental health, it could be you trying to get a job, no matter what it stands for — I think 'you got this' is something which can benefit all the people on the planet. Just keep on striving. I always say this, when you are going through hell, keep on going, 'cause you're only going through hell. You're gonna come on the other side."

Benji also talked about the importance of working out and its benefits for physical and mental health. He said: "I was [at the gym] this morning [while on tour], bro. We got to Torquay this morning, 10 o'clock, and we went to our nearest gym. We looked around, scouted around and ended up in a hotel gym. So for me personally, I know I ain't never gonna go in the fucking Olympics, but going to the gym, I'd say six days a week, is heavily important mentally more than anything.

"I'll be honest with you: before I started going to the gym and I got the buzz and I got the bug to keep doing it, I don't think I'd be the guy I am today if I didn't go to the gym," Benji continued. "And that's the truth. So anyone out there who's listening and they're thinking to themselves, 'Oh this,' 'Oh that,' get to the fucking gym because it's not about being the strongest or the heaviest; it's about your mental health and having them — what are they? Fucking endorphins or whatever it is — when you get that buzz inside, it's a different world. It's a different world. I'm telling you, man. I thank God for the gym journey I've been on… Like I said, the gym, to me, is very important. I love it. I love it dearly. And the good thing about the gym — I'm fortunate enough to be in a circle in my gym where I've met loads of people. I mean, [there are] fucking 75-year-old women who are friends of mine now because of the gym, younger guys, fucking ripped up fucking steroid freaks are all friends of mine. So going to the gym is a whole aspect of different people you get to meet. And I love that as well. It's a social aspect as well."

When the "You Got This" title track was released in late November, accompanied by a brilliantly entertaining video, the song was described in a press release as "an instant SKINDRED classic, with Mikey Demus's wrecking ball riffs bouncing through your head, as drummer Arya Goggin detonates a characteristically full-throttle rhythm. Meanwhile inimitable frontman Benji Webbe lurches between uncompromising toasting and delivering hooks like a heavyweight champion."

Benji is the ultimate frontman — a man whose wild enthusiasm is instantly contagious, an adrenaline shot of pure motivation. His phenomenally powerful vocals are balanced with lighter, melodic moments of emotion that champion self-belief, resilience, and finding joy in the small things that make life worth living — he's the loudest life coach you'll ever meet. And on the album "You Got This" he leads the newly slimmed-down Newport trio on a thrilling journey to follow the mainstream breakthrough that came with 2023's critically acclaimed album "Smile". That album shot straight into the U.K. official album chart at No. 2 and SKINDRED went on to receive the "Best Alternative Music Act" award at the MOBOs, also winning "Best UK Act" at the Heavy Music Awards.

Long revered as one of the best live bands on the planet, they played their largest headline show to date at Wembley Arena and toured the world, smashing every festival and headline performance and winning tens of thousands of new fans in the process. Those new fans will join SKINDRED's long-established rabid fanbase in lapping up every note and lyric of "You Got This". It's an all-killer-no-filler set which features everything that people love about the band — hard-hitting slammers, mega addictive hooks, earwormy soundclash elements, and dancehall vibes destined to ignite venues across the globe.

Production came from the Grammy-winning Jay Ruston, whom Arya admires for having the songwriting chops to work with '80s power ballad master Desmond Child, while also producing SLIPKNOT's Corey Taylor and Mike Patton's MR. BUNGLE. "It was working with someone who didn't just stay in one lane, which is exactly what SKINDRED has always been about," says the multi-talented drummer.

In November, SKINDRED's founding bassist Dan Pugsley announced his departure from the band, writing in a social media post: "I've been getting a lot of concerned messages, so I just wanted to let you all know that I'm okay but I am no longer a member of SKINDRED.

"I want to thank my family, my friends, and especially all the SKINDRED fans for the incredible love and support you've shown me over the years. I'll always be deeply grateful for it.

"This band has been such a huge part of my life, and now I'm taking some time to figure out what's next for me. I'm really looking forward to new creative opportunities ahead."