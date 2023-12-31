AGNOSTIC FRONT's ROGER MIRET: 'We Speak About Oppression And Overcoming Oppression, And People Can Relate To That'

In a recent interview with Brazil's Lado Direito Do Palco, Roger Miret spoke about AGNOSTIC FRONT's reputation as a band willing to tackle societal and political issues through its music. The 59-year-old AGNOSTIC FRONT singer said: "The thing is, especially with AGNOSTIC FRONT, we live that life too. We speak about oppression and overcoming oppression, and people can relate to that, whether they're oppressed by the government or at home or whatever. And then they see that we're genuine, we're real and they could relate to us. And that's why I think it's been a secret to our legacy is the fact that we are genuine and people can feel that and they feel that we come from a genuine place; they can relate to us. So I think I see a lot of that definitely in São Paulo and definitely in Brazil and in a lot of South American countries. I see that total relation because I see that life they're living is mirroring my life from New York City."

In September 2021, Miret revealed that his cancer was in remission.

After Miret was diagnosed with cancer in early 2021, a long road of tests and diagnoses led to a complex initial surgery and lengthy hospital stay. Even though the original surgery was complicated, the results were extremely positive.

Born in Cuba, Miret fled with his family to the U.S. to escape the Castro regime. He joined AGNOSTIC FRONT in 1983, and the seminal New York hardcore group released classics like "United Blood", "Victim In Pain" and "Cause For Alarm" over the next several years.

In 2017, Miret released a memoir, "My Riot: Agnostic Front, Grit, Guts, And Glory", which documented his struggles to adapt to life in the U.S. after his family fled the Castro regime. According to the Phoenix New Times, the book delved into many facets of Miret's life: the grinding poverty of his childhood; living as a teenager squatter; becoming deeply enmeshed in downtown New York’s hardcore scene; and later turning to drug-running to support his family.

In addition to fronting AGNOSTIC FRONT, Miret has also played with ROGER MIRET AND THE DISASTERS and is a member of THE ALLIGATORS.

For the past several years, Roger has resided in Scottsdale, Arizona.