SERJ TANKIAN Announces 'Foundations' Les Paul Modern Guitar And Experience Package

Gibson, the iconic, global instrument brand, has announced the Serj Tankian "Foundations" Les Paul Modern, a unique guitar and experience package inspired by the SYSTEM OF A DOWN singer's "Foundations" solo EP, released last fall on Gibson Records and part of a series of Gibson Custom Collaborations with legendary Gibson artists.

Launching worldwide on April 17, this special package is limited to 25 only, and will include a signed Gibson "Foundations" Les Paul Modern, a signed vinyl copy of Tankian's "Foundations" EP, a signed copy of his memoir "Down With The System", a signed 18 x 24" museum-quality print of Tankian's artwork titled "Sunburst", which is also featured on the new guitar and the EP cover, and a pair of VIP tickets to an upcoming SYSTEM OF A DOWN concert of the buyer's choice.

Serj sat down with Araksya Karapetyan on FOX 11 Los Angeles to discuss the Serj Tankian "Foundations" Les Paul Modern guitar. Check out the report below.

As the lead singer and songwriter for SYSTEM OF A DOWN, Tankian has released five studio albums, winning a Grammy Award in 2006 for "B.Y.O.B.", performed for millions of fans and sold more than 42 million albums worldwide. Serj is also a solo artist, composer, activist, painter, poet, and filmmaker. Tankian was introduced to the melding of cultures, ideas, and ideals from a very young age. An Armenian born in Lebanon and raised in Los Angeles, the principles learned from this integration have led to his understanding of the oneness of all things and have since maneuvered and transfigured into the music and art that he lives to create.

Last fall, Tankian released "Foundations", his EP of new music, to some of the strongest critical acclaim of his career. "Foundations", Tankian says, is "a retrospective of songs from different eras of my life, meant to complement the memoir," and capped an incredibly prolific year for Tankian, from the release of his memoir The New York Times bestseller "Down With The System" to the massive, sold-out SYSTEM OF A DOWN headlining show at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, with over 50,000 fans. But even as he is now revealing his "foundations," Tankian is already looking ahead. "The next record will likely be a record of covers, collaborations and collages," he envisions. Credit his restless, ever-curious creative spirit. "I'm always moving in different directions," Tankian says. "Repetition is boring, and the death of art."

Tankian will perform with SYSTEM OF A DOWN for a sold-out South American tour launching April 24 in Bogota, Colombia, and will kick off a series of North American shows in August 2025 with special guests KORN, DEFTONES, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and POLYPHIA.

Images courtesy of Prime PR Group, Inc.