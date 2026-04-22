AIRBOURNE Announces New Self-Titled Album Via Letter To LEMMY

Australian hard rockers AIRBOURNE will release their new, self-titled album on August 28 via Spinefarm. The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)", can be seen below.

A storming anthem of defiance and devotion, "Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)" is a tribute to the immortality of rock 'n' roll and the icons who shaped it. Channeling the spirit of legends like Lemmy (MOTÖRHEAD),Bon Scott (AC/DC) and John Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN),the track is a high-voltage salute to those who live on every time their music is played.

"When you play this riff, you give me back my hands… when you drop the needle, I'm back in the band," sings AIRBOURNE frontman Joel O'Keeffe, a line that cuts to the heart of the song's message: music never dies.

"A fan of MOTÖRHEAD brings Lemmy back to life by literally listening to his music and remembering who he was," Joel explains. "When we sing their songs, we give them heat and we put life back into them. We always say Lemmy's not dead — he lives forever."

"Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)" was produced by Brian Howes, who worked with the band on 2013's "Black Dog Barking" album; engineering, meanwhile, was handled by Canadian studio legend Mike Fraser (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, RUSH, METALLICA),with Zakk Cervini (DAYSEEKER, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ARCHITECTS, Machine Gun Kelly) taking charge of the mix.

AIRBOURNE announced the album in a truly original manner. See below the band's heartfelt letter to Lemmy, sharing their journey through this album's process and paying homage to their mentor and friend.

"Airbourne" track listing:

01. Gutsy

02. Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)

03. Here She Comes

04. Kid In A Candy Store

05. Sky High

06. Who Put The Rhythm In You?

07. Christmas Bonus

08. Last Man Standing

09. Rock 'N' Roll Ya

10. Bogotá

11. Hells Got No Vacancy

12. Send Me To Rock 'N' Roll Heaven

In a June 2025 interview with Louise Phillips of U.K.'s TotalRock, AIRBOURNE drummer Ryan O'Keeffe confirmed that the recording sessions for the band's sixth album were completed in April of last year.

"Airbourne" features AIRBOURNE's current lineup, consisting of Joel and Ryan, alongside longtime bassist Justin Street, and recent recruit Brett Tyrrell on rhythm guitar.

Tyrrell joined AIRBOURNE in 2022 as the replacement for Matthew Harrison, who stepped into the band in 2018 after the departure of founding member David Roads.

AIRBOURNE bassist Justin Street joined the band in 2004 as the replacement for Luke McKenzie.

AIRBOURNE is:

Joel O'Keeffe - Frontman/Lead Guitar

Ryan O'Keeffe - Drums

Justin Street - Bass

Brett Tyrrell - Rhythm Guitar

Photo credit: PR Brown