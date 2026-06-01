METALLICA Plays Germany's Biggest-Ever Stadium Concert

According to The Berliner, METALLICA set an attendance record for Germany's biggest-ever stadium concert by performing in front of 94,000 people at Berlin's Olympiastadion on May 30. The record previously belonged to U2, which drew a crowd of just over 90,000 to Olympiastadion in 2009. The venue's maximum capacity for gigs is usually around 72,000.

METALLICA's "M72" tour, which launched in 2023, features a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed METALLICA Snake Pit to center stage, allowing promoters to sell more tickets than usual. And since METALLICA's stage is hollow in the center, there is even more space available to accommodate fans. METALLICA's giant ring-shaped stage also includes eight towers of monitors and speakers, with each of the towers is anchored by a raised platform that doubles as VIP seating, with eight folding chairs decorated with the black-and-yellow color scheme of the band's latest album, "72 Seasons".

METALLICA noted the Berlin record in a post on social media, writing: "Night after night, city after city, the #MetallicaFamily is bringing it! Yesterday, over 94,000 of you helped break the record for the biggest EVER show at Olympiastadion. Thank you!"

METALLICA also set a new attendance record on May 9 at Athens, Greece's Olympic Stadium, drawing more than 90,000 fans. Olympic Stadium typically seats about 75,000. In August 2023, the band drew about 78,000 fans to each of two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, surpassing Taylor Swift's attendance figures at that venue.

As of August 2025, METALLICA's "M72" tour had grossed $476 million on 64 shows (roughly $8.4 million per gig) in front of 3.9 million people since opening on April 27, 2023 in Amsterdam, according to Hits Daily Double. Including the 16 shows which are being played in Europe this spring and summer, the total balloons to just over $600 million from an audience of 4.9 million fans.

"They are absolutely at the highest plateau in terms of their worldwide popularity," one of METALLICA's longtime managers, Q Prime's Cliff Burnstein, told Hits Daily Double. "Back [when we first started managing METALLICA more than four decades ago], the idea of bands working into their 60s was not something we took seriously; we didn't think there would be a business where you could have this kind of popularity at this age. It's beyond what we ever could have imagined."

METALLICA is donating a portion of ticket sales from all shows to local charities through the band's All Within My Hands foundation. Established in 2017, the foundation has raised more than $20 million, supporting vocational and technical education, food insecurity relief and disaster response initiatives.