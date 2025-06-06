AIRBOURNE Releases First New Song In Six Years, 'Gutsy'

Australian hard rockers AIRBOURNE are back with "Gutsy", their first new song in six years. Bristling with attitude and intent, this is AIRBOURNE on steroids — fired up and pissed off, ready to take on the world.

For AIRBOURNE frontman and lead guitarist Joel O'Keeffe, his brother Ryan on drums, longtime bassist Justin Street, and recent recruit Brett Tyrrell on rhythm guitar, "Gutsy" powerfully underlines everything they stand for, a blood-and-sweat commitment to the rock 'n' roll cause, and a burning desire to honor the true heroes of the genre. More than just a title, "Gutsy" is a declaration. A worldview. A line drawn deep in the sand… "It's how you live, it's how you die…"

Joel comments: "When the odds are stacked against you and the battle you're fighting seems impossible to win; when the vultures are circling and the last chance saloon has firmly bolted its doors; when your plane is hitting the runway on a single engine, and that engine is on fire; and when the things you hold as precious, the things that define you, are being tested at every turn, then the choices available become a lot clearer: fold or fight… call for help or cry for glory… give in or Get 'Gutsy'!"

Produced by Brian Howes, who also worked with AIRBOURNE on 2013's "Black Dog Barking" album, engineered by Canadian studio legend Mike Fraser (AC/DC, AEROSMITH, RUSH, METALLICA),and mixed by Zakk Cervini (DAYSEEKER, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ARCHITECTS, MACHINE GUN KELLY),"Gutsy" marks the first new music from the Australian outfit since 2019's "Boneshaker" album.

From the first ringing guitar chord (and it's no coincidence it sounds like a bell!),"Gutsy" makes zero apologies for being big, bold, and bombastic. It's a layered, fully cranked take on signature AIRBOURNE sonics, and packs enough low-end punch to work as a defibrillator in moments of crisis.

For Joel and Ryan, voracious students of hard rock, the mythology, the sacred rites, "Gutsy" stands tall, shoulders back and chest out. It's a potent call to arms. A rallying cry for fans and band alike.

"We went into this writing and recording session with a clear idea of what we wanted to achieve," concludes Joel. "It was a question of legacy. Let's create something that can stand the test of time, both in terms of our own story and the hard rock world in general. Let's plant our flag as close to the summit as possible, and if we have to make that final part of the ascent without oxygen, so be it. NO turning back. Get 'Gutsy'!!!"

Tyrrell joined AIRBOURNE in 2022 as the replacement for Matthew Harrison, who stepped into the band in 2018 after the departure of founding member David Roads.

AIRBOURNE bassist Justin Street joined the band in 2004 as the replacement for Luke McKenzie.

AIRBOURNE is:

Joel O'Keeffe - Frontman/Lead Guitar

Ryan O'Keeffe - Drums

Justin Street - Bass

Brett Tyrrell - Rhythm Guitar