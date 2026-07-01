AIRBOURNE Shares 'Kid In A Candy Store' Track From Upcoming Self-Titled Album

Australian hard rockers AIRBOURNE have released their latest single, "Kid In A Candy Store", taken from their upcoming self-titled album, due on August 28 via Spinefarm. The new track is produced by Brian Howes (who helmed 2013's "Black Dog Barking"),engineered by Mike Fraser (who worked on 2010's "No Guts. No Glory" and 2016's "Breakin' Outta Hell"),mixed by Zakk Cervini (BRING ME THE HORIZON, ARCHITECTS, EVANESCENCE) and mastered by the legendary Ted Jensen.

Available since spring 2025, AIRBOURNE's do-or-die anthem "Gutsy" sent up the flare, signaling that a new album and a fresh chapter for the band were on the horizon. "Christmas Bonus" followed in November, with "Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)" arriving soon after, both the song and its accompanying video serving as spectacular flag-bearers for the 12-track album to come. Now comes "Kid In A Candy Store", cut from the same battle-jacket cloth, a classic rite-of-passage anthem in the tradition of songs like AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie".

When AIRBOURNE — brothers Joel and Ryan O'Keeffe (vocals/guitar and drums, respectively),bassist Justin Street, and guitarist Brett Tyrrell — entered Music Farm Studio in southeastern Australia to record their new album, they effectively drew a line in the Byron Bay sand. The mission was clear: to create not only the greatest body of work in the AIRBOURNE canon ("Real blockbuster sh*t!," to echo their own words),but to scale the highest possible peak — shirtless, naturally, in true AIRBOURNE style — in the name of hard rock; to break new ground, defend the territory won by the heroes who came before them, and strengthen and celebrate the sacred bond with rock fans around the world.

Ryan shares: "We said, this is it, let's make the oracle. And if we're going to do it, no corner can be cut. Because if you cut a corner, you're not going to pull it off."

He continues: "This record distils everything we stand for into one place. Everything we love. It's the best album we could possibly have made."

Joel exclaims: "It's a rocket that we've been building and building, and we've filled it with this fuel and we're ready to light it up and let it go. Everything we are as a band, our heart and soul, is in this record."

Made on home soil in the face of tropical storms, dangerous, potentially lethal wild-life and temperamental vintage gear, "Airbourne" is the album, the statement recording, that only one band could have created; for proud sons of Warrnambool, Joel and Ryan, it was all about setting a high bar, then raising it higher, with Bryan Adams and studio maestro "Mutt" Lange adding their multi-platinum songwriting skills to a couple of the tracks.

AIRBOURNE announced the album in a truly original manner — in the form of the band's heartfelt letter to Lemmy, sharing their journey through this LP's process and paying homage to their mentor and friend.

"Airbourne" track listing:

01. Gutsy

02. Alive After Death (Last Plane Out)

03. Here She Comes

04. Kid In A Candy Store

05. Sky High

06. Who Put The Rhythm In You?

07. Christmas Bonus

08. Last Man Standing

09. Rock 'N' Roll Ya

10. Bogotá

11. Hells Got No Vacancy

12. Send Me To Rock 'N' Roll Heaven

In a June 2025 interview with Louise Phillips of U.K.'s TotalRock, AIRBOURNE drummer Ryan O'Keeffe confirmed that the recording sessions for the band's sixth album were completed in April of last year.

"Airbourne" features AIRBOURNE's current lineup, consisting of Joel and Ryan, alongside longtime bassist Justin Street, and recent recruit Brett Tyrrell on rhythm guitar.

Tyrrell joined AIRBOURNE in 2022 as the replacement for Matthew Harrison, who stepped into the band in 2018 after the departure of founding member David Roads.

AIRBOURNE bassist Justin Street joined the band in 2004 as the replacement for Luke McKenzie.

AIRBOURNE is:

Joel O'Keeffe - Frontman/Lead Guitar

Ryan O'Keeffe - Drums

Justin Street - Bass

Brett Tyrrell - Rhythm Guitar

Photo credit: PR Brown