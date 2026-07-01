STICK MEN Pay Homage To KING CRIMSON's 'Thrak' On First New Studio Album In A Decade, 'Let's Thrak Again'

STICK MEN, the progressive powerhouse featuring KING CRIMSON's Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto with multi-instrumentalist and composer Markus Reuter, returns with its first new album in over a decade, "Let's Thrak Again", a Robert Fripp-sanctioned homage to KING CRIMSON's eleventh studio album, "Thrak", which was originally released on April 3, 1995 through Virgin Records.

STICK MEN has released an early preview of the collection with today's arrival of "Swimming In Tea", the only vocal performance on the record with Reuter stepping up to the microphone before the song erupts into one of Levin's signature Chapman Stick solos.

"Let's Thrak Again" is presented as two entirely distinct versions. Reel One, mixed by Stefano Castagna (producer/engineer for "Super Eurobeat" and founder of Ritmo & Blu Studio) and Reel Two, mixed by Fabio Trentini (producer/engineer and bassist for H-BLOCKX and GUANO APES). The two versions feature different mixes, alternate track sequences, and contrasting sonic perspectives that transform the material into two distinct listening experiences.

"'Let's Thrak Again' is 60 minutes of pure, kinetic energy," notes the band. "We didn't just write 12 new compositions; we designed an entirely new sonic vocabulary for them."

Reflecting on the two reels concept, the trio adds: "Our audience listens deeply. They don't just want to hear the notes; they want to understand the architecture of the sound. By having Stefano and Fabio approach the exact same music with completely different visions, we are handing the listener the ultimate audiophile puzzle. It's a roll of the dice, a sonic triptych, and a tribute to the heavy, mechanical impact of the original 'Thrak' era."

Pre-orders for the September 4 release are available now via Bandcamp, with the 26-song collection available on vinyl, CD, and digitally.

"Let's Thrak Again" (Reel One) track listing:

01. Let's Thrak Again

02. Like We Did Last Summer

03. Haggin Triptych

04. Komodo

05. Swimming In Tea

06. Bash Machine

07. Reading The Future

08. Thief Of The Dice

09. Brutal

10. Dark Birthday

11. Fandango

12. The Well

"Let's Thrak Again" (Reel Two) track listing:

01. Dark Birthday

02. Komodo

03. Let's Thrak Again

04. Like We Did Last Summer

05. Renoir

06. Swimming In Tea

07. Bash Machine

08. Brutal (Pat)

09. Carriage Parade

10. Fandango

11. Reading The Future

12. The Well

13. Thief Of The Dice

14. Yosemite Sunset

The "Let's Thrak Again" album cover features artwork by Ritxi Ostariz and can be seen below.

The foundation of STICK MEN rests on a musical partnership spanning decades, anchored by musicians who have helped shape modern rock.

Tony Levin (Peter Gabriel, John Lennon, PINK FLOYD) is one of the most recorded and revered bass players in history. In STICK MEN, he wields his signature Chapman Stick — a striking 12-string instrument played by tapping the fretboard with both hands like a piano. This technique allows him to execute heavy, driving bass lines and complex melodies simultaneously.

He is joined by his longtime KING CRIMSON rhythm section partner, Pat Mastelotto (MR. MISTER, XTC),who commands a sprawling hybrid drum kit. By seamlessly blending raw acoustic drums with electronic pads, loops, and industrial samples, Mastelotto creates the band's massive, kinetic heartbeat.

To complete the triad, they are joined by Markus Reuter, a brilliant composer who plays his self-designed eight-string Touch Guitar. Utilizing a similar two-handed tapping technique, Reuter acts as the band's sonic architect, weaving everything from lush, cinematic chords to blistering, soaring leads. Together, this unique combination of instruments creates a sprawling, orchestral wall of sound that completely defies the traditional boundaries of a three-piece band.

Photo credit: Jeff Myers