AIRBOURNE To Begin Work On New Album; 2023 Release Expected

Australian hard rockers AIRBOURNE have laid out plans to begin work on their new album. Set for release in 2023, the new set will follow on from 2019's "Boneshaker". The band made the revelation about the album in a brand new chat with Eonmusic.

Speaking about the road to the new release, drummer Ryan O'Keeffe said; "We're getting ready to do an end of the year tour and then another album. Soon we'll be making another record."

Chatting about how the band deliberately held off on recording during the pandemic, frontman Joel O'Keeffe said: "We did make an executive decision during lockdown not to be too focused on trying to make rock and roll songs that make you feel very good in an environment where you're depressed and you're being held down by the man." His brother added: "We wanted to see people again and play to crowds again before we even think about it; that's what we've always done".

Talking about their plans, Ryan continued: "To make the record, it'll be coming down to picking a producer, picking a studio, giving us some time to put together what we have, but more importantly, the riffs that we're making out here, now. This is how we wanted to do it; we wanted to make a record when we're rockin', and there's people, and the crowd is there, and then, we come offstage and throw down this and that, and put it all together."

Regarding a release date, he said: "Hopefully it'll be released sometime late next year."

"Boneshaker" was released in October 2019. The cover artwork for the disc is a collaboration between Matt Read of Combustion Ltd., and Sean Tidy of Design House Studio Ltd.

With the creation of "Boneshaker", AIRBOURNE decided to take the bolder path — to align with Nashville producer Dave Cobb, whose credits include both Chris Stapleton and "A Star Is Born" soundtrack.