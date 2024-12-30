  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

MENTORS Founding Guitarist ERIC CARLSON, a.k.a. SICKIE WIFEBEATER, Dead At 66

December 30, 2024

Eric Carlson, better known as Sickie Wifebeater, a founding member and lead guitarist of MENTORS, one of the most controversial rock bands to emerge from the 1970s, died on December 29 at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer.

Late Sunday night (December 29),the following message was posted on the MENTORS' social media: "It's with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Eric Carlson. Eric was fondly known as Sickie Wifebeater, a founding member of the musical trio MENTORS. He passed this evening 11:43 est, succumbing to a year long battle with cancer. Eric will be missed by those who loved him. His musical legacy will out live us all.

"REST IN POWER SICKIE! Guitar Legend! #ripsickie
May 22, 1958 - December 29, 2024"

Carlson started MENTORS in Seattle in 1976 with bass guitarist Steve Broy (Dr. Heathen Scum) and singer/drummer Eldon Hoke (El Duce) who attended Roosevelt High School together.

Most known for their shock rock stage presence akin to GG ALLIN & THE MURDER JUNKIES, a long history of false rumors and outrageous myths also helped augment MENTORS' fame and notoriety. The trio inspired and offended masses worldwide using chauvinistic satire and an obscene comical act, playing an identifiable role in moral depravity and pushing the boundaries of freedom of speech.

Many have called MENTORS pioneers of shock rock. They were known for their offensive and perverse lyrics which caught the attention of many, including Tipper Gore, who formed the PMRC (Parents Resource Music Center) movement, citing MENTORS for their shocking lyrics and labeling albums with "Parental Warning" labels.

El Duce had controversial appearances, including "Jerry Springer" and "The Hot Seat".

After overcoming El Duce's 1997 death at the age of 39, MENTORS continued to keep El Duce's spirit alive writing, touring and recording new material.

It's with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Eric Carlson. Eric was fondly known as Sickie Wifebeater, a...

Posted by The Mentors on Sunday, December 29, 2024

Find more on Mentors
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).