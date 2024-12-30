MENTORS Founding Guitarist ERIC CARLSON, a.k.a. SICKIE WIFEBEATER, Dead At 66

Eric Carlson, better known as Sickie Wifebeater, a founding member and lead guitarist of MENTORS, one of the most controversial rock bands to emerge from the 1970s, died on December 29 at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer.

Late Sunday night (December 29),the following message was posted on the MENTORS' social media: "It's with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Eric Carlson. Eric was fondly known as Sickie Wifebeater, a founding member of the musical trio MENTORS. He passed this evening 11:43 est, succumbing to a year long battle with cancer. Eric will be missed by those who loved him. His musical legacy will out live us all.

"REST IN POWER SICKIE! Guitar Legend! #ripsickie

May 22, 1958 - December 29, 2024"

Carlson started MENTORS in Seattle in 1976 with bass guitarist Steve Broy (Dr. Heathen Scum) and singer/drummer Eldon Hoke (El Duce) who attended Roosevelt High School together.

Most known for their shock rock stage presence akin to GG ALLIN & THE MURDER JUNKIES, a long history of false rumors and outrageous myths also helped augment MENTORS' fame and notoriety. The trio inspired and offended masses worldwide using chauvinistic satire and an obscene comical act, playing an identifiable role in moral depravity and pushing the boundaries of freedom of speech.

Many have called MENTORS pioneers of shock rock. They were known for their offensive and perverse lyrics which caught the attention of many, including Tipper Gore, who formed the PMRC (Parents Resource Music Center) movement, citing MENTORS for their shocking lyrics and labeling albums with "Parental Warning" labels.

El Duce had controversial appearances, including "Jerry Springer" and "The Hot Seat".

After overcoming El Duce's 1997 death at the age of 39, MENTORS continued to keep El Duce's spirit alive writing, touring and recording new material.