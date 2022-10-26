Albuquerque's Metalhead Mayor Dons SOULFLY Shirt While Voting

Albuquerque, New Mexico's mayor Tim Keller donned a SOULFLY long-sleeve t-shirt when he cast his ballot earlier this week in the U.S. 2022 midterm election.

On Wednesday (October 26),SOULFLY shared a photo of Keller at an early voting site in Albuquerque, and included the following message: "Albuquerque’s Mayor Tim Keller sporting his SOULFLY gear while voting yesterday! Rock the vote!"

This is not the first time Keller has sported heavy metal merchandise in public. Two years ago, Keller donned a MACHINE HEAD hooded sweatshirt when he cast his ballot in the U.S. presidential election. Back in December 2018, he wore a PANTERA Christmas sweater for a signing of a bill granting family paid parental leave to city employees. The legislation made Albuquerque the first city in New Mexico to extend paid parental leave benefits to its municipal workforce.

Born and raised in Albuquerque, Keller is well-known as a fan of heavy metal music and has often attended shows in the city. He has also introduced metal bands, including ANTHRAX and TRIVIUM, onstage.

"Albuquerque has always been pretty strong on the heavy metal front," Keller told The New York Times four and a half years ago. "What can I say, this is something I've been into for a long time."

Keller told the Albuquerque Journal that his favorite heavy metal group is the Brazilian band SEPULTURA. "They are awesome," he said. "It's the music of empowerment."

Keller, a Democrat, took over as mayor of New Mexico's largest city in December 2017. He replaced two-term mayor Richard Berry, who did not seek re-election.

Keller was elected to a second four-year term last November. He pulled off the win with nearly 60% of the vote.

Keller and his wife, Liz, have two young children.