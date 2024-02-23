ALCEST Announces New Album 'Les Chants De L'Aurore'February 23, 2024
French shoegaze/indie act ALCEST will release of its seventh album, "Les Chants De L'Aurore", on June 21 via Nuclear Blast.
To celebrate the announcement, the band has shared a new song, "L'Envol", along with a music video which was created by "Les Chants De L'Aurore" artist Yoann Losel.
ALCEST's Neige states: "'L'Envol' is a musical return to the atmosphere of ALCEST's first albums.
"I wrote this song after an inspiring trip to Corsica, where I met amazing people and was surrounded by some of the most unique landscapes I have ever seen. It is about escaping from earthly reality to join a flock of mythical birds flying through the known boundaries of our world.
"The song is accompanied by a music video created by the talented French artist Yoann Lossel, who also designed the album cover.
"For this first single release, we wanted the music, lyrics and visuals to be as coherent and immersive as possible.
"All the tracks on 'Les Chants De L'Aurore' are very different from one another, but we thought this one would be a great introduction to the overall atmosphere and themes of the album."
ALCEST will hit the road in the fall of 2024 in support of the new album. Confirmed dates are follows:
Oct. 21 - HR Zagreb - Boogaloo
Oct. 23 - GR Athens – Gagarin 205
Oct. 24 - GR Thessaloniki – WE SKG
Oct. 25 - TR Istanbul – IF Performance Hall
Oct. 28 - RO Bucarest – Quantic Club
Nov. 02 - CH Zurich – Meh Suff!
Nov. 13 - DE Cologne – Essigfabrik
Nov. 14 - DE Stuttgart – Im Wizemann
Nov. 15 - DE Munich – Backstage Werk
Nov. 16 - DE Milan – Alcatraz
Nov. 18 - SO Ljubljana – Kino Siska
Nov. 19 - AT Vienne – Simm City
Nov. 20 - HU Budapest – Durer Kert
Nov. 21 - CZ Prague – Roxy
Nov. 23 - DE Berlin – Festsaal
Nov. 24 - PL Warsaw – Proxima
Nov. 25 - LT Vilnius – Loftas
Nov. 26 - EE Tallinn – Paavli Kultuurivabrik
Nov. 27 - FI Helsinki – Kultuuraio
Nov. 29 - SE Stockholm – Fryshuset
Nov. 30 - NO Oslo – Vulkan Arena
Dec. 01 - DK Copenhagen – Vega
Dec. 03 - DE Hamburg – Gruenspan
Dec. 04 - NL Amsterdam- Paradiso
Dec. 05 - BE Bruxelles – Ancienne Belgique
Dec. 06 - FR Paris – L'Olympia
Dec. 07 - LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Den Atelier
Dec. 08 - DE Frankfurt – Batschkapp
Dec. 11 - UK London – Electric Brixton
Dec. 12 - UK Manchester – Academy 2
Dec. 13 - UK Glasgow – The Garage
Dec. 14 - IR Dublin - Academy
For principal songwriter and frontman Neige, ALCEST has always been a gateway to the otherworldly, a means of exploring his spirituality. An elemental two-piece, completed by long-serving drummer and creative confidante Winterhalter, ALCEST seem to dip their toes in a multitude of musical genres without ever quite fitting in.
"In the metal scene, ALCEST is a weird band, in the indie/post-rock scene ALCEST is a weird band; we never quite fit in," Neige reflects. "This is how I feel in life, always an outsider. It's not a problem; it's just the way it is."
ALCEST is:
Neige – vocals, guitars, bass, synths
Winterhalter – drums
Photo credit: Andy Julia
