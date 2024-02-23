ALCEST Announces New Album 'Les Chants De L'Aurore'

French shoegaze/indie act ALCEST will release of its seventh album, "Les Chants De L'Aurore", on June 21 via Nuclear Blast.

To celebrate the announcement, the band has shared a new song, "L'Envol", along with a music video which was created by "Les Chants De L'Aurore" artist Yoann Losel.

ALCEST's Neige states: "'L'Envol' is a musical return to the atmosphere of ALCEST's first albums.

"I wrote this song after an inspiring trip to Corsica, where I met amazing people and was surrounded by some of the most unique landscapes I have ever seen. It is about escaping from earthly reality to join a flock of mythical birds flying through the known boundaries of our world.

"The song is accompanied by a music video created by the talented French artist Yoann Lossel, who also designed the album cover.

"For this first single release, we wanted the music, lyrics and visuals to be as coherent and immersive as possible.

"All the tracks on 'Les Chants De L'Aurore' are very different from one another, but we thought this one would be a great introduction to the overall atmosphere and themes of the album."

ALCEST will hit the road in the fall of 2024 in support of the new album. Confirmed dates are follows:

Oct. 21 - HR Zagreb - Boogaloo

Oct. 23 - GR Athens – Gagarin 205

Oct. 24 - GR Thessaloniki – WE SKG

Oct. 25 - TR Istanbul – IF Performance Hall

Oct. 28 - RO Bucarest – Quantic Club

Nov. 02 - CH Zurich – Meh Suff!

Nov. 13 - DE Cologne – Essigfabrik

Nov. 14 - DE Stuttgart – Im Wizemann

Nov. 15 - DE Munich – Backstage Werk

Nov. 16 - DE Milan – Alcatraz

Nov. 18 - SO Ljubljana – Kino Siska

Nov. 19 - AT Vienne – Simm City

Nov. 20 - HU Budapest – Durer Kert

Nov. 21 - CZ Prague – Roxy

Nov. 23 - DE Berlin – Festsaal

Nov. 24 - PL Warsaw – Proxima

Nov. 25 - LT Vilnius – Loftas

Nov. 26 - EE Tallinn – Paavli Kultuurivabrik

Nov. 27 - FI Helsinki – Kultuuraio

Nov. 29 - SE Stockholm – Fryshuset

Nov. 30 - NO Oslo – Vulkan Arena

Dec. 01 - DK Copenhagen – Vega

Dec. 03 - DE Hamburg – Gruenspan

Dec. 04 - NL Amsterdam- Paradiso

Dec. 05 - BE Bruxelles – Ancienne Belgique

Dec. 06 - FR Paris – L'Olympia

Dec. 07 - LU Esch-sur-Alzette – Den Atelier

Dec. 08 - DE Frankfurt – Batschkapp

Dec. 11 - UK London – Electric Brixton

Dec. 12 - UK Manchester – Academy 2

Dec. 13 - UK Glasgow – The Garage

Dec. 14 - IR Dublin - Academy

For principal songwriter and frontman Neige, ALCEST has always been a gateway to the otherworldly, a means of exploring his spirituality. An elemental two-piece, completed by long-serving drummer and creative confidante Winterhalter, ALCEST seem to dip their toes in a multitude of musical genres without ever quite fitting in.

"In the metal scene, ALCEST is a weird band, in the indie/post-rock scene ALCEST is a weird band; we never quite fit in," Neige reflects. "This is how I feel in life, always an outsider. It's not a problem; it's just the way it is."

ALCEST is:

Neige – vocals, guitars, bass, synths

Winterhalter – drums

Photo credit: Andy Julia