SEX PISTOLS And FRANK CARTER Announce September/October 2025 North American Tour

Frank Carter and THE SEX PISTOLS' Paul Cook, Glen Matlock and Steve Jones have announced a North American tour for this summer and fall.

Having debuted with three amazing fundraising nights at London's Bush Hall last August, the foursome are ready to take their devastating show across the pond for THE SEX PISTOLS' first tour of North America since 2003, when they were joined by their original singer John Lydon (a.k.a. Johnny Rotten) The 2025 North American run with Carter will begin September 16 at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, Texas and conclude on October 16 in Los Angeles.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on April 2 and 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

THE SEX PISTOLS will perform their iconic 1977 album "Never Mind The Bollocks" in its entirety as well as other material.

Carter told the Associated Press about the upcoming North American tour: "I think everybody needs this band right now. I think the world needs this band right now. And I think definitely America is screaming out for a band like THE SEX PISTOLS.

"At the end of the day, we're living in a really, really difficult time. So not only do people want to come and just be entertained, they want to enjoy themselves," he continued. "Punk is an energetic music. It's one where you can go and vent and let your hair down, hopefully in a safe manner. Fingers crossed, no bottles or pigs’ hooves."

Tour dates:

Sep. 16 - Longhorn Ballroom - Dallas, TX

Sep. 23 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Sep. 26 - Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

Sep. 27 - [to be announced] - Brooklyn, NY

Sep. 30 - Mtelus - Montreal, QC

Oct. 01 - History - Toronto, ON

Oct. 03 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

Oct. 04 - Fillmore - Detroit, MI

Oct. 07 - Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 10 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

Oct. 13 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

Oct. 15 - Warfield - San Francisco, CA

Oct. 16 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

When this lineup — featuring the GALLOWS singer — made its debut in 2024, the Standard wrote: "Carter and three of the original SEX PISTOLS members led the thronging, sweaty crowd through a night of unadulterated punk rock mayhem at Bush Hall." Louder described the show as: "Sheer joy. They should tour it everywhere. God save their mad parade."

Lydon has been estranged from the rest of SEX PISTOLS after unsuccessfully attempting to block the use of the band's songs in "Pistol", a Hulu miniseries based on Jones's 2016 memoir "Lonely Boy" that dramatized the SEX PISTOLS story.