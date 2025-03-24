ALEX LIFESON Doesn't Mind Constantly Answering Questions About RUSH: 'I Get It. It's Okay.'

While appearing on the "Torg & Elliott Show" to discuss the release of his band ENVY OF NONE's second album, Alex Lifeson was asked if he ever gets sick of answering questions about RUSH. He responded: "I get it. It's okay. We toured for 40 years. There are very few bands that have had that kind of longevity. And we went out at a period where we were kind of at a peak. So I can understand all the interest or hopes for something.

"The world is a crazy place right now," he continued. "Everything changes every day right now. And I'm so happy and satisfied with what I'm doing with ENVY OF NONE, and I'm working on a number of other projects, on a documentary and things like that. So I'm super active. I've come out of this short retirement into activity beyond what I ever expected. So, who knows what the future holds?"

Circling back to whether or not he gets tired of answering questions about RUSH, Alex added: "I understand it. RUSH fans dream about it. So I get it. And I don't have a problem with it."

RUSH's final tour concluded in August 2015 in Los Angeles.

As one of the most successful Canadian music group in history, RUSH has performed before millions of fans around the world.

RUSH drummer Neil Peart died in January 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

Since Peart's death, Lifeson and bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee have not recorded any new music or performed live under the RUSH name, although both of them confirmed that several drummers reached out to them in the days after the legendary drummer's passing about the possibility of stepping in for Neil.

Lifeson made his mark on the music industry over 50 years ago, redefining the boundaries of progressive rock guitar. His signature riffing, copious use of effects processing and unorthodox chord structures befitted him the title by his RUSH bandmates as "The Musical Scientist." While the bulk of Lifeson's work in music has been with RUSH, he has contributed to a body of work outside of the band as a guitarist, producer and with the release of his 1996 solo album "Victor". Lifeson ranks third overall in the Guitar World readers' poll of "100 Greatest Guitarists" and is also included in Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time."

ENVY OF NONE, the band featuring Lifeson, Andy Curran (CONEY HATCH),Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne, released its second album, "Stygian Wavz", on March 14 via Kscope.