ALEX LIFESON's ENVY OF NONE Project Announces New Album 'Stygian Wavz'

ENVY OF NONE, the band featuring Alex Lifeson (RUSH),Andy Curran (CONEY HATCH),Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne, is back today with news of its much-anticipated second album, "Stygian Wavz", set for release on March 14 via Kscope. The announcement follows a recent flurry of activity from the Canadian/American band which saw them release two singles, "Not Dead Yet" and "Under The Stars", both of which included on the new album.

To celebrate the announcement, ENVY OF NONE has shared a new single — album title track "Stygian Waves" — alongside a new music video animated and directed by Mariano Biotico.

Speaking on the new single and the upcoming album, ENVY OF NONE songwriter and bassist Andy Curran said: "This track is a favorite of all four EONs. Despite the fact of the spartan lyrical content, this song features our sweet Maiah on lead vocals. Her harmonies and layers of vocals are literally symphonic! It's hard to put a finger on what style or genre this one is…and we're proud of that!"

Though they'd never describe themselves as such, ENVY OF NONE are the living, breathing definition of a supergroup. No other band on earth could rightly claim to have Lifeson — one of rock's most influential visionaries — heading up guitar duties, with Curran of CONEY HATCH and SOHO 69 overseeing bass/programming as well as producer extraordinaire Alfio Annibalini on keyboards. However, the star in this band could very well be its youngest member — American singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne — whose wonderfully emotive vocals are able to spin the music in new exciting directions that thrill to the core.

On their self-titled debut of 2022, the group were able to prove that they were a lot more than the sum of their parts, with an abundance of panache and finesse poured into a contemporary alt rock sound that was hard to predict and even harder to categorize. This year's sophomore release, "Stygian Wavz", is the sound of a band basking in the radiant glow of creative confidence and coming into their own, staggering the listener with every twist and turn encased within their heady mix of genre-splicing brilliance.

"Stygian Wavz" track listing:

01. Not Dead Yet [03:29]

02. The Story [04:41]

03. Under The Stars [04:32]

04. Thrill Of The Chase [03:40]

05. Handle With Care [04:14]

06. That Was Then [03:46]

07. Raindrops [03:33]

08. New Trip [03:55]

09. Clouds [04:02]

10. The End [03:58]

11. Stygian Waves [03:37]

"Stygian Wavz" will be released on a selection of formats, including colored vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, digitally and as a special deluxe edition boxset.

ENVY OF NONE is:

Alf Annibalini - Guitar, Keyboards, Programming

Andy Curran - Bass Guitar, Synthesized Bass, Programming, Guitar, Background Vocals, Stylophone

Alex Lifeson - Guitar, Mandola, Banjo, Programming

Maiah Wynne - Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Keyboards

Photo credit: Richard Sibbald