ALEX LIFESON's ENVY OF NONE Project Announces 'The Thrill' EP

ENVY OF NONE, the band featuring Alex Lifeson (RUSH),Andy Curran (CONEY HATCH),Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne, will release "The Thrill", a three-track single, on November 1 via Kscope. The new offering features an alternative version of album track "Thrill Of The Chase", a demo version, and the album track itself. A brand-new video for "The Thrill", directed and edited by Mithun Hassan, can be seen below.

Curran states: "'Thrill Of The Chase' was one of the last songs we worked on before handing in the completed record. It started with Alf's funky demo and Maiah loved it and was very vocal about completing it. She and I were wanting to add something up tempo to the record and this one, despite being a little left of center style wise seemed to fit nicely. It has a cool funky positive vibe that we enjoyed exploring, especially the outro dance party section!"

Alfio adds: "At first glance, this track seems like an odd choice to include on the album, but once Maiah added her vocals, the track instantly sounded as if EON had walked through a new yet familiar door. And as a special bonus, the remix even features a cowbell!"

Alongside the digital release, ENVY OF NONE will also release "The Thrill" as a 12-inch colored vinyl version of the single with all proceeds from this release donated to UNHCR's response to the Ukraine emergency, available exclusively from the band's store.

ENVY OF NONE's second album, "Stygian Wavz", was released in March via Kscope.

Though they'd never describe themselves as such, ENVY OF NONE are the living, breathing definition of a supergroup. No other band on earth could rightly claim to have Lifeson — one of rock's most influential visionaries — heading up guitar duties, with Curran of CONEY HATCH and SOHO 69 overseeing bass/programming as well as producer extraordinaire Alfio Annibalini on keyboards. However, the star in this band could very well be its youngest member — American singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne — whose wonderfully emotive vocals are able to spin the music in new exciting directions that thrill to the core.

On their self-titled debut of 2022, the group were able to prove that they were a lot more than the sum of their parts, with an abundance of panache and finesse poured into a contemporary alt rock sound that was hard to predict and even harder to categorize. This year's sophomore release, "Stygian Wavz", is the sound of a band basking in the radiant glow of creative confidence and coming into their own, staggering the listener with every twist and turn encased within their heady mix of genre-splicing brilliance.

"Stygian Wavz" was released on a selection of formats, including colored vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, digitally and as a special deluxe edition boxset.

"I think we started working on the record about twenty minutes after the release of the first," Lifeson told Classic Rock magazine about "Stygian Wavz". "We had little bits of ideas lingering. But once we committed to doing a second LP, we threw those aside and started with fresher, newer ones. And it was really exciting, because we'd had this great time making [the debut], and nobody wanted to stop."

He added: "When I finally listened to the mastered record from top to bottom, I felt, 'This is a band.' The first record was a union of four musicians writing music to create an album, but with this second one we really connected as bandmates."

ENVY OF NONE is:

Alf Annibalini - Guitar, Keyboards, Programming

Andy Curran - Bass Guitar, Synthesized Bass, Programming, Guitar, Background Vocals, Stylophone

Alex Lifeson - Guitar, Mandola, Banjo, Programming

Maiah Wynne - Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Keyboards

Photo credit: Richard Sibbald