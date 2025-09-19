FINGER ELEVEN Releases Title Track Of Upcoming 'Last Night On Earth' Album

One of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time, multi-Platinum rockers FINGER ELEVEN are bringing more new music to their legions of fans with the release of "Last Night On Earth". Released today (September 19),it's the title track from their first new studio album in a decade, due out November 7 via Better Noise Music.

While everyone agreed the title track was a special song, it took FINGER ELEVEN — Scott Anderson (vocals),James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals),Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar),Sean Anderson (bass) and Steve Molella (drums) — many years to find the diamond inside of this movingly candid string-laden ballad about how relationships fall apart. Jackett realized that they had no true chorus, but as they were tracking drums for the last four songs on the album, drummer Steve Molella suggested doing an acoustic, campfire-style jam. They nailed it during their final hour of studio time.

"Scott wrote some of my favorite lyrics," Molella beams. "It was the most natural the song has ever sounded."

"I think 'Last Night On Earth' could be placed squarely in a traditional relationship frame where you forget what you're even fighting about," continues Scott Anderson, whose vocals compellingly illuminate the song's sadness. "But you hate that feeling in the pit of your stomach when something's not resolved and you don't know what tomorrow's gonna look like."

"Last Night On Earth" is the follow-up to the album's second single and video which was released August 1, the thunderous "Blue Sky Mystery" featuring Richard Patrick from FILTER. It's currently flying up the Active Rock chart in Canada.

Last year, fans got the first taste of "Last Night On Earth" via the high-octane "Adrenaline" (which reached the Top 20 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart) and a video that's garnered over 176,000 views on YouTube. The song also reached No. 2 on the Active Rock chart in Canada, where the song held strong in the Top 5 for over four months.

"As we were making 'Last Night On Earth', there was this feeling that we were making a big rock record," Jackett recalls. "We had done that early in our career, and then we veered away from it. But it was time to go back and embrace that bigness of the sound. Even the soft songs sound big."

FINGER ELEVEN have always amalgamated their musical influences from the 1960s forward into their rock mix. They acknowledge that Phil Collins and GENESIS were a big melodic influence on "Last Night On Earth". And the new tunes explore time-honored FINGER ELEVEN concepts with fresh twists. While "Adrenaline" is a rousing, intense anthem about pushing forward against adversity, "Blue Sky Mystery" is another hard-hitting rocker about being beguiled by something just out of reach. Further into the album, "The Mountain" rides musical peaks and valleys in its quest to chase the song, about the creative process expressed in a fantasy setting. Then there is the acoustic number "Last Night On Earth", which tackles relationship turmoil. It's the most personal new track for Anderson.

Originally from Burlington, Ontario and now based mostly out of Toronto, FINGER ELEVEN has released a series of consecutive hit albums and become among the greatest live bands to ever emerge from the great White North. Their self-titled debut album broke the band into the international mainstream, achieving gold status in the United States and platinum in Canada, and smashing the first single "One Thing" across the radio and Billboard charts. Their 2007 album "Them Vs. You Vs. Me" launched the single "Paralyzer", setting radio records in the U.S., peaking at No. 1 internationally and going five times platinum, the band's second million-plus seller. They won the Juno Award for "Rock Album" the following year and set an incredible run at rock radio, with an unbeaten 14 weeks at the top spot. "Life Turns Electric" was nominated for a Juno Award for "Best Rock Album Of The Year". 2015's "Five Crooked Lines" continued to electrify audiences the world over and their 2023 "Greatest Hits" includes their biggest smash hit in a decade, "Together Right", which topped the radio charts for an amazing five-week run at No. 1.

After rocking a busy festival season this summer, FINGER ELEVEN will hit the U.S. with ALIEN ANT FARM and BRKN LOVE or a flurry of concerts leading up to the new album's release. This will be followed by their biggest Canadian tour ever, with fellow native sons HEADSTONES and TEA PARTY joining them. Tickets are available now on the band's official web site.

Photo credit: Myles Erfurth