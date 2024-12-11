ALEX LIFESON's ENVY OF NONE Project Releases Another New Single 'Under The Stars'

ENVY OF NONE, the band featuring Alex Lifeson (RUSH),Andy Curran (CONEY HATCH),Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne, has released a new single, "Under The Stars".

Curran stated about the track: "Alf and I toiled over this one for months and really felt, even at its rough demo stage, that we had something special. We left a ton of space for Maiah in the verses and there's such a cool mood shift when the chorus hits. Joe Vitale's drum track and percussion added an almost trance-like vibe and the icing on the cake is an unmistakable Alex guitar solo. I'm a romantic at heart and the message here is universal. Soul mates, 'two against the world!'"

The single is accompanied by a stunning new video created by Olivier Boscovitch. Check it out below.

ENVY OF NONE previously released another new single, "Not Dead Yet" in October. Speaking on the song's meaning, Maiah, who penned the lyrics, shared that it was inspired by Andy's raw chorus line: "I'm not dead yet, come on along and see what I am good for." She describes the track as a cathartic anthem, one that embodies resilience and defiance against the forces that aim to tear us down. "You have to continue to exist, to create, and to fight. That's the heart of the song: keep going and enjoy the ride." The single is accompanied by a video inspired by the Mexican Dia De Los Muertos 'Day Of The Dead' holiday.

As the band blends their dynamic soundscapes, "Not Dead Yet" unfolds as a layered journey, driving forward with tight rhythms and Alex Lifeson's legendary guitar lines. The breakdown, Wynne's favorite part, is the song's emotional peak, offering listeners a moment of release before launching back into its resilient conclusion. The mix, by Annibalini, coupled with Harry Hess's mastering, guarantees that every element shines with clarity and force.

ENVY OF NONE is:

Alf Annibalini - Guitar, Keyboards

Andy Curran - Bass Guitar, Background Vocals, Guitar

Alex Lifeson - Guitar, Mandola, Oud,

Maiah Wynne - Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Keyboards

ENVY OF NONE is busy in the studio putting the finishing touches on its next album and the follow-up to 2022's self-titled debut, expected in spring 2025.

Photo credit: Richard Sibbald