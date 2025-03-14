ALEX LIFESON's ENVY OF NONE Project Releases Music Video For 'The Story' Song From 'Stygian Wavz' Album

ENVY OF NONE, the band featuring Alex Lifeson (RUSH),Andy Curran (CONEY HATCH),Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne, has released the official music video for the song " The Story". The track is taken from ENVY OF NONE's second album, "Stygian Wavz", which is being available today (Friday, March 14) via Kscope.

Wynne states: "I wrote about wanting to be better, to grow, and the sense of desperation that comes with that desire. To me, the song is about the struggle of not being able to break bad cycles. I had been stuck for a very long time and was trying to be better. I think it's a theme a lot of people can connect with in some way. Whether it's habits, addiction, self-sabotage or just unhealthy patterns, we all are trapped by something we are trying to break away from. If I had the power to write my own story, I'd want to be the hero, but so often I am my own villain."

Though they'd never describe themselves as such, ENVY OF NONE are the living, breathing definition of a supergroup. No other band on earth could rightly claim to have Lifeson — one of rock's most influential visionaries — heading up guitar duties, with Curran of CONEY HATCH and SOHO 69 overseeing bass/programming as well as producer extraordinaire Alfio Annibalini on keyboards. However, the star in this band could very well be its youngest member — American singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne — whose wonderfully emotive vocals are able to spin the music in new exciting directions that thrill to the core.

On their self-titled debut of 2022, the group were able to prove that they were a lot more than the sum of their parts, with an abundance of panache and finesse poured into a contemporary alt rock sound that was hard to predict and even harder to categorize. This year's sophomore release, "Stygian Wavz", is the sound of a band basking in the radiant glow of creative confidence and coming into their own, staggering the listener with every twist and turn encased within their heady mix of genre-splicing brilliance.

"Stygian Wavz" track listing:

01. Not Dead Yet [03:29]

02. The Story [04:41]

03. Under The Stars [04:32]

04. Thrill Of The Chase [03:40]

05. Handle With Care [04:14]

06. That Was Then [03:46]

07. Raindrops [03:33]

08. New Trip [03:55]

09. Clouds [04:02]

10. The End [03:58]

11. Stygian Waves [03:37]

"Stygian Wavz" was released on a selection of formats, including colored vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, digitally and as a special deluxe edition boxset.

ENVY OF NONE is:

Alf Annibalini - Guitar, Keyboards, Programming

Andy Curran - Bass Guitar, Synthesized Bass, Programming, Guitar, Background Vocals, Stylophone

Alex Lifeson - Guitar, Mandola, Banjo, Programming

Maiah Wynne - Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Keyboards

Photo credit: Richard Sibbald