Indie

01. From These Woods

02. The Skies Turn Black

03. A Second Death

04. Kraken

05. Loving The Dead

06. Build & Destroy

07. Chaos

08. Flammen

09. Smile Of Hate

10. Echoes Of Life

11. The Earth Rumbles

For the last 20 years or so, VREID have been nudging Norwegian black metal out of its comfort zone. Although firmly rooted in the genre's traditions, not least as former members of WINDIR, they have consistently offered a unique and fearless interpretation of frostbitten thunder, adding sturdy rock elements and a strong sense of cinematic sweep to everything they do. From the explosive and momentous grooves of 2004's "Kraft" debut and its ferocious follow-up "Pitch Black Brigade" (2006),to the widescreen squall of 2021's "Wild North West", VREID's albums have always stood apart from the generic hordes, offering a bold, forward-thinking alternative to the Norwegian scene's myopically grim and hostile façade. "The Skies Turn Black" is their first full-length release in five years and their tenth in total, which is an impressive achievement in itself. Beyond that, this is also the strongest work the band have conjured in a long time.

Part of VREID's enduring appeal lies in the way their songwriting has consistently deviated from the black metal norm. As with the gleefully subversive "Wild North West", "The Skies Turn Black" is full of songs that delight in their refusal to toe the blackened line. The opening "From These Woods" sets the scene beautifully: epic, windswept and furious, it snaps between brooding melody and tooth-rattling velocity, exhibiting a classiness and sophistication that crackles with ambition. Six minutes of triumphant heavy metal, steeped in arcane atmosphere but rooted in the crisp, cathartic present, it is simply a fantastic bit of songwriting. The title track comes next, a potent slab of classic metal bluster, it showcases VREID's ability to combine black metal's icy core values with the outward-looking grandeur of old school, mainstream metal, with whip-smart hooks that refuse to be denied. "A Second Death" repeats that trick, with gnarly, quasi-thrash riffing, virtuoso solos that ooze authenticity, and a mid-song interlude that skillfully cranks up the drama. Succinct and stylish, these are some of the sharpest tunes VREID have ever written.

But there is more to "The Skies Turn Black" than reconstructed black metal bangers. "Kraken" is a stunning, dark-hued instrumental, and a sublime way to soundtrack the rising of some colossal, aquatic cryptid. Next, "Loving The Dead" is a gloriously accessible epic, with guest vocals from DJERV's Agnete Kjølsrud, a dense atmosphere of gothic intrigue, and an absorbing, pointedly progressive arrangement that unfolds with great elegance, as eight minutes scurry by in what seems like half that time. VREID have always been adventurous, but this seems to be a more purposeful step away from the black metal code and into more imaginative territory.

The rest of "The Skies Turn Black" continues to honor the band's in-built distinctiveness. Songs like "Chaos" and "Flammen" celebrate VREID's primitive roots, while also hinting at something texturally broader and more digestible; "Smile Of Hate" is a gritty, melodic gem, with ornate, theatrical undertones; and both "Echoes Of Life" and the closing "The Earth Rumbles" push cheerfully against the grain. The former's serene, prog rock drift contrasting neatly with the latter's harnessing of '70s rock organ tones and its underlying spine of stripped down but rambunctious riffing. Every last minute throbs with humble, honest intent: VREID are at the top of their game here.