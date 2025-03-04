ALEX LIFESON's ENVY OF NONE Project To Discuss New Album 'Stygian Wavz' On TalkShopLive This Wednesday

ENVY OF NONE, the band featuring Alex Lifeson (RUSH),Andy Curran (CONEY HATCH),Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne, will promote the upcoming release of its second album, "Stygian Wavz", with an interview by Steve Harkins on TalkShopLive. All four members will be on hand for the chat, which will take place on Wednesday, March 5 at 3:30 p.m. EST at this location.

The event will include a black vinyl album for sale with an exclusive autographed 12x12 poster designed by videographer Olivier Boscovitch signed by the entire band.

A portion of the proceeds will go to support the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) and their efforts in Ukraine.

To date, ENVY OF NONE has raised over $100,000 to assist the UNHCR and will continue to support the refugees in Ukraine.

"It's a rare occasion when all four members of ENVY OF NONE get together in same place at the same time," says Curran. "Looking forward to sharing some stories on the making of our new record with everyone!"

"We are extraordinarily excited to partner with ENVY OF NONE as we celebrate the coming together of the band and their phenomenal, forthcoming album 'Stygian Wavz'," adds Harkins, host of The Rock N Roll Channel on TalkShopLive.

"Stygian Wavz" is set for release on March 14 via Kscope.

Though they'd never describe themselves as such, ENVY OF NONE are the living, breathing definition of a supergroup. No other band on earth could rightly claim to have Lifeson — one of rock's most influential visionaries — heading up guitar duties, with Curran of CONEY HATCH and SOHO 69 overseeing bass/programming as well as producer extraordinaire Alfio Annibalini on keyboards. However, the star in this band could very well be its youngest member — American singer-songwriter Maiah Wynne — whose wonderfully emotive vocals are able to spin the music in new exciting directions that thrill to the core.

On their self-titled debut of 2022, the group were able to prove that they were a lot more than the sum of their parts, with an abundance of panache and finesse poured into a contemporary alt rock sound that was hard to predict and even harder to categorize. This year's sophomore release, "Stygian Wavz", is the sound of a band basking in the radiant glow of creative confidence and coming into their own, staggering the listener with every twist and turn encased within their heady mix of genre-splicing brilliance.

"Stygian Wavz" track listing:

01. Not Dead Yet [03:29]

02. The Story [04:41]

03. Under The Stars [04:32]

04. Thrill Of The Chase [03:40]

05. Handle With Care [04:14]

06. That Was Then [03:46]

07. Raindrops [03:33]

08. New Trip [03:55]

09. Clouds [04:02]

10. The End [03:58]

11. Stygian Waves [03:37]

"Stygian Wavz" will be released on a selection of formats, including colored vinyl, standard black vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, digitally and as a special deluxe edition boxset.

ENVY OF NONE is:

Alf Annibalini - Guitar, Keyboards, Programming

Andy Curran - Bass Guitar, Synthesized Bass, Programming, Guitar, Background Vocals, Stylophone

Alex Lifeson - Guitar, Mandola, Banjo, Programming

Maiah Wynne - Lead Vocals, Background Vocals, Keyboards

Photo credit: Richard Sibbald