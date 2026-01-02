GUS G.: 'I'm Working On Two Albums' Right Now

In a new interview with Rev. Tom Brice of Sportzwire Radio, Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., who joined Ozzy Osbourne's band more than a decade and a half ago, spoke about the upcoming album from his band FIREWIND. Due later in the year via the Frontiers Label Group's new imprint BLKIIBLK, the follow-up to 2024's "Stand United" LP will mark the return of singer Henning Basse (METALIUM, SONS OF SEASONS, WITHERING SCORNGus said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's [been] a lineup change [in FIREWIND]. Henning Basse's back in the band. For those maybe that don't remember or don't even know, Henning, he's been with us, on and off, since the early days, to be honest, since 2006, 2007. He helped us finish a tour originally, and then he joined the band 10 years later, 2016. We made a really cool record together called 'Immortals'. Then he was outed by the end of the 2010s. And now he's back in — new music, new concept album."

Regarding FIREWIND's switch from AFM Records to BLKIIBLK, Gus said: "I think what they did with Frontiers is that they launched this imprint [BLKIIBLK] to release the heavier stuff, basically, because Frontiers is more catered towards AOR music and more like WINGER and JOURNEY and those bands and that kind of stuff. And then they had a lot of metal stuff, and I think maybe they felt that confused fans, so they launched a heavier label and they have legendary bands like BIOHAZARD and MEGADETH. And we're honored to be on that roster."

Asked how important it is, for him as an artist, to still put out new music at this point of his career, Gus said: "For me it's very important. I think it's very important to keep moving, to keep being creative, not just resting on your laurels. And, 'Okay, we had a couple of great albums, like, 20 years ago.' I mean, so what? That was cool. It's great, of course, to have a great body of work a great catalog, it's important, I think, to build that. But for me it's also important to keep creating. I mean, right now, to be honest with you, I'm working on two albums. I just finished my new solo record. And that's gonna come out this year. And then I'm pretty much wrapping it up on the new FIREWIND record. So, I've written over 20 new songs. So, for me, it's important to keep writing. And I have other ideas laying around. I just wanna keep releasing music, if I feel inspired, if I feel, of course, that have to say something as an artist. If I don't feel like I have to say something, then, yeah, it's okay — you don't have to say something all the time. But as long as I'm feeling inspired, I will keep doing it and I will keep putting out new music if I feel it's good."

FIREWIND announced a split with singer Herbie Langhans in November, explaining in a statement that the band "'borrowed' Herbie from AVANTASIA for as long as we could, but our schedules and needs kept clashing, with all the increasing touring obligations. We understand Herbie's situation and we thank him for his time in the band, the awesome music we made together and wish him all the best."

Basse's history with FIREWIND goes back to 2007, when he first stepped in as a touring vocalist on the "Allegiance" tour, and later became a defining voice during FIREWIND's post-hiatus era from 2016 to 2019, leaving a lasting imprint on the acclaimed album "Immortals".

FIREWIND's latest album, "Stand United", featured nine brand new songs produced with Dennis Ward (MAGNUM, UNISONIC),as well as a cover of the 1980s pop rock classic "Talking In Your Sleep", originally recorded by THE ROMANTICS but given a metal twist in the style of FIREWIND.

FIREWIND released a concert album/Blu-ray, "Still Raging", in September 2023 via AFM Records.

Blazing a trail across the global metal scene for over two decades, FIREWIND stand as a pillar of modern melodic power metal. Combining anthemic choruses, dazzling guitar work, and soaring vocals, FIREWIND bridge the gap between classic heavy metal and modern power metal sensibilities. With influences ranging from RAINBOW and JUDAS PRIEST to HELLOWEEN and SYMPHONY X, their sound is as timeless as it is energetic.

The band's discography includes standout releases like "Allegiance" (2006),"The Premonition" (2008),and "Immortals" (2017),each demonstrating FIREWIND's knack for fusing melody and technical mastery. Their 2020 self-titled album marked a rebirth of sorts — introducing Langhans (AVANTASIA, SINBREED) and delivering a heavier, more aggressive edge without sacrificing the band's signature hooks.

At the center of it all is Gus G., whose explosive yet lyrical guitar style has earned him global recognition and endorsements, from playing stadiums with Ozzy Osbourne to headlining clubs with FIREWIND. Known for his precision, tone, and deep-rooted love for heavy metal, Gus G. is both the heart and architect of FIREWIND's sound.