ALEX VAN HALEN: EDDIE VAN HALEN 'Was Brave Up Until The Last Minute'

In a new interview with The New York Times, Alex Van Halen spoke about his decision to release his memoir, "Brothers", which is due on October 22 via HarperCollins. The book is described as an "intimate and open account — nothing like any rock and roll memoir you've ever read" — into the story of family, friendship, music and brotherly love between Alex and his late brother and bandmate, legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

Asked why he wrote the book, Alex said: "To add a little more depth to the understanding of what Ed was all about. When you're in the spotlight, people tend to speak for you. I wanted to remind people that Ed was not a commodity. He was a complex human being."

As for how he chose to approach the writing of the book, Alex said: "If you're going to tell the story, you should give equal space to the good and the bad, Because the good doesn't make any sense without having the bad."

"I know that sounds like philosophical mumbo jumbo," he added. "But I really wanted to emphasize the fact that Ed was brave up until the last minute. At the end of the day, he's got nothing to be ashamed of. And I wish that he was here and that I could say, 'Ed, let's try it one more time.' Because I know he had it in him."

The 240-page "Brothers" book will be available in three formats: standard hardcover, deluxe autographed hardcover and an audiobook narrated by Alex Van Halen himself. The latter features an unreleased song composed by both Eddie and Alex titled "Unfinished", the last piece of music the pair wrote together.

"This is my tribute to my brother; my way of saying goodbye," Alex said. "Ed, I love you and miss you. When I see you again, I'm gonna kick your ass!"

As previously reported, Alex will host two "Brothers" book-signing events in October. The legendary VAN HALEN drummer will also take part in a live conversation event in Los Angeles this month.

Book-signing events:

Monday, Oct. 21 @ noon - Barnes & Noble – New York City

Tuesday, Oct. 22 @ 6 p.m. - Books & Greetings - Northvale, NJ

Live conversation event in Los Angeles:

Thursday, Oct. 24 @ 8 p.m. - Live Talks LA @ the Frost Auditorium in Culver City

Tickets and pre-orders are available now via Van-Halen.com.

Alex and Eddie formed a band called MAMMOTH in Pasadena, California in 1972, then renamed it VAN HALEN when singer David Lee Roth joined the group and, later, bassist Michael Anthony.

VAN HALEN was one of the biggest rock bands in the country in the 1980s, with hits like "Runnin' With The Devil", "Dance The Night Away", "Hot For Teacher", "Panama" and "Jump". The group, which later featured Sammy Hagar on vocals, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

The Van Halen family moved to Pasadena after emigrating to the U.S. from the Netherlands in 1962.

According to Modern Drummer, Alex was instrumental to VAN HALEN's electrifying, dramatic sound, leading the rhythm section on standout hits like "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love", "Unchained" and "Panama". His double-bass pedal work throughout "Hot For Teacher" was deeply influential, combining technical prowess with a restless, thoroughly original drum composition.

Back in 2021, Hagar said that he had tried to reach out to Alex after Eddie's death but that he was rebuffed.

"Alex just seems to he just doesn't want to communicate with anybody," Sammy told Ultimate Classic Rock. "You know, Mike [Anthony, former VAN HALEN bassist] has reached out, and I reached out many times. I don't know. I'm sure he's still in pain from the whole thing, but I'm not dogging him. I'm just saying he just really doesn't want to be friends or doesn't want to communicate. I don't know why, but we've still got the rest of our lives to work this out."

Eddie passed away in October 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Alex was by his side, as was Eddie's son, Wolfgang. The axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Eddie's final Instagram post was a tribute to Alex. On May 8, 2020, the guitarist shared a black-and-white photo of him and his brother to his followers to wish the drummer a happy birthday.

He captioned the picture: "Happy Birthday Al!! Love Ya!! #vanhalen #alexvanhalen #birthday #may #drummer #musician #musicians #family #rock #classicrock #rockband #love".

In early 2022, it was confirmed that Alex had been in talks with Roth and guitarist Joe Satriani to put on a special show in honor of Eddie. However, Alex has since told Rolling Stone magazine that the plans fell through after an argument erupted between him and Roth over paying tribute to the band's late co-founder.

"The thing that broke the camel's back, and I can be honest about this now," Alex revealed, "was I said, 'Dave, at some point, we have to have a very overt — not a bowing — but an acknowledgment of Ed in the gig. If you look at how QUEEN does it, they show old footage.' And the moment I said we gotta acknowledge Ed, Dave fuckin' popped a fuse. ... The vitriol that came out was unbelievable."