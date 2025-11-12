ALICE COOPER And CRISS ANGEL Announce Additional Dates For 'Welcome To Our Nightmare'

After selling out the two premiere shows in one hour, and adding a third now-sold-out show, music icon Alice Cooper and illusionist Criss Angel have announced an additional four show dates. Shows have been added on April 3 and 4 as well May 22 and 23 for 2026.

For the first time ever, Alice and Criss unite to create the shock rock magic experience of a lifetime, "Welcome To Our Nightmare", with all the smash hits in a theatrical visual feast that will destroy your mind! Immerse your senses; run for your lives. History will be made again in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada with this exclusive limited engagement partnership.

Alice and Criss bring the smash hits to life — "Poison", "I'm 18", "School's Out", "You And Me" and more — in an unprecedented 90-minute revolutionary concert spectacle of magic, music, and mayhem. Additionally, fans can take advantage of exclusive ticket add-ons, including a limited number of Ultimate VIP Nightmare Experiences with an up-close-and-personal backstage meet-and-greet with Alice and Criss, and a Nightmare Collectible Package.

"Welcome To Our Nightmare" will play in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on March 6-8, April 3-4 and May 22-23, 2026 at 7 p.m. Tickets will be on sale Friday, November 14 at 1 p.m. ET, with an exclusive presale starting Thursday, November 13 at 1 p.m. PT.

Tickets can be purchased at this location, or by calling (855) 234-7469.

For more information on Nightmare VIP experiences and packages, visit here.

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real life shocking images. Few performers in the history of rock and roll have blended music, theater, and pure shock the way Alice Cooper has. For more than five decades, the godfather of shock rock has terrified, thrilled, and captivated audiences around the globe with a stage show unlike anything else in music. From the guillotines and snakes to unforgettable anthems like "School's Out" and "Poison", Alice Cooper turned concerts into experiences that blurred the line between rock and horror.

For more than a decade, Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic as the biggest name on the planet. From his role as star, creator, executive producer, and director of the most successful magic television series of all time, "Criss Angel Mindfreak" on A&E network, to his No. 1 best-selling Las Vegas stage show "Criss Angel Mindfreak", to countless critically acclaimed television specials and series, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, music CDs and more, Angel is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era. Hailing spectacular reviews from outlets such as Bloomberg Businessweek — who called him "the biggest name in Las Vegas magic" — Angel brings "an estimated $150 million a year into the local economy" (Newsweek) and generates a whopping "$70 million a year" personally (Businessweek),proving time and again that he is the most successful magician ever.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, Caesars Sportsbook at Planet Hollywood, The Scene Pool Deck, several lounges, an intimate wedding chapel and Reflections the Spa at Planet Hollywood. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, PH Live is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners, including superstars like BLACK EYED PEAS, Shania Twain and Jeff Dunham, as well as tour stops and limited engagements from music's top artists.

Photo credit: Jerry Metellus (courtesy of Atom Splitter PR / Caesars)