ALICE COOPER Announces Reissues Of 'Along Came A Spider' And 'Welcome 2 My Nightmare' Albums With Bonus Material

Two nightmares. One legacy. And they're both back, louder and darker than ever.

Alice Cooper returns with the reissues of "Along Came A Spider" and "Welcome 2 My Nightmare" — two chapters from the twisted playbook of shock rock's original showman — via earMUSIC. Fresh formats, bonus material, and that unmistakable bite. If you know, you know. If you don't, this is a pretty great place to start.

For more than five decades, Cooper has been bending the rules of rock, dragging theater, horror, and dark humor onto the stage and daring everyone else to keep up. Guillotines. Snakes. Electric chairs. Hooks that stick in your head for years. It's not just music. It's a whole world. And these two albums sit right in the middle of it, telling stories that are as unsettling as they are addictive.

"Along Came A Spider" drops you straight into the mind of a serial killer. It's gritty. Tight. No filler. Tracks like "Vengeance Is Mine" hit even harder with Slash on lead guitar, while "Wake The Dead" carries the weight of Ozzy Osbourne behind the scenes. With Greg Hampton and Danny Saber shaping the sound, the album leans raw and immediate. It doesn't ask for permission. It just goes for it.

This remastered reissue lands in two formats. A jewelcase CD and a 2LP gatefold (45 rpm) vinyl edition. Both come packed with three bonus tracks, giving fans a little extra to dig into. Turn it up and let it play out. That's how it's meant to be heard.

Then there's "Welcome 2 My Nightmare". The return to Steven's story. The sequel fans waited decades for, and yeah, it delivers. It pulls threads from the original 1975 album and twists them into something new. Familiar, but not stuck in the past.

The guest list reads like the invitation list to a very exclusive nightmare. Desmond Child brings his hitmaking touch, while Ke$ha adds a surprising edge. Even better, original band members Michael Bruce, Dennis Dunaway and Neal Smith step back in, reconnecting the sound to its roots.

This reissue comes as a newly mastered 2CD digipak and a 3LP gatefold (45 rpm) vinyl set, built for serious listening. Seven bonus tracks are included, among them live cuts of "Poison" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy" recorded at Download festival. Big stage energy captured properly.

Both albums remind you why Cooper is still standing at the front. The voice. The attitude. The commitment to detail. Nothing half done. Never has been.

The reissues of "Along Came A Spider" and "Welcome 2 My Nightmare" are available across all major platforms and in multiple physical formats.

Step back into the nightmare. Or step in for the first time.

Order your copies now and experience both albums the way they were meant to be heard. Loud. Dark. And just a little dangerous.

While these reissues bring two standout chapters of Alice Cooper's catalog back into the spotlight, Alice Cooper shows no signs of slowing down on stage. He continues to tear through electrifying live shows across the globe.

"Along Came A Spider" track listing:

Side A:

01. Prologue/I Know Where You Live

02. Vengeance Is Mine

03. Wake The Dead

04. Catch Me If You Can

Side B:

01. (In Touch With) Your Feminine Side

02. Wrapped In Silk

03. Killed By Love

04. I'm Hungry

Side C:

01. The One That Got Away

02. Salvation

03. I Am The Spider/Epilogue

Side D:

01. Shadow Of Yourself(Bonus)

02. I'll Still Be There (Bonus)

03. Salvation (Bonus)

"Welcome 2 My Nightmare" track listing:

Side A:

01. I Am Made Of You

02. Caffeine

03. The Nightmare Returns

04. A Runaway Train

Side B:

01. Last Man On Earth

02. The Congregation

03. I'll Bite Your Face Off

Side C:

01. Disco Bloodbath Boogie Fever

02. Ghouls Gone Wild

03. Something To Remember Me By

04. When Hell Comes Home

Side D:

01. What Baby Wants

02. I Gotta Get Outta Here

03. The Underture

Side E:

01. Under The Bed (Bonus)

02. A Bad Situation (Bonus)

03. We Gotta Get Outta This Place (Bonus)

04. Flatline (Bonus)

Side F:

01. Poison (Bonus)*

02. No More Mr. Nice Guy(Bonus)*

03. The Black Widow (Bonus)*

* Recorded at Download festival