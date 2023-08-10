  • facebook
ALICE COOPER On Recent Reissues Of 'Killer' And 'School's Out': 'I Don't Have Anything To Do With That'

August 10, 2023

In a new interview with Paul Cashmere of Australia's Noise11.com, Alice Cooper spoke about Rhino's recent reissues of his platinum albums "Killer" (1971) and "School's Out" (1972) with newly remastered sound, rare recordings, and previously unreleased live performances. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That's the funniest thing with bands. We don't really have anything to do with that. I just talked to Jimmy Page [of LED ZEPPELIN] in London. He came to the show in London, the [HOLLYWOOD] VAMPIRES show. And Ronnie Wood [of THE ROLLING STONES] came up and played with us on 'Train Kept A-Rollin''. It was great having those guys there. And I said, 'So what are you doing, Jimmy?' And he says, 'I'm still working on the LED ZEPPELIN stuff.' 'Cause he's remastering this stuff and remixing this stuff. And has a hands-on thing with what he's doing. They say that we're reissuing 'Killer' and 'School's Out', and I go, 'Okay.' [Laughs] I don't have anything to do with that. It's great.

"Almost every other day, somebody says, 'Hey, you know, it's the anniversary of 'Lace And Whiskey'.' And I go, 'Oh, that's nice.' I mean, I don't keep track of any of that stuff. I love the history, but I don't live back there."

Alice's new album "Road", will be released on August 25 via earMUSIC. Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, the LP was written, composed and recorded with Alice's trusted, longtime bandmates — Ryan Roxie (guitar),Chuck Garric (bass),Tommy Henrikson (guitar),Glen Sobel (drums) and Nita Strauss (guitar).

"Road" is going to be released in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors. Complementing the album's theme, the bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Alice Cooper's 2022 full live show at Hellfest and includes all the classics and rarely played gems.

Cooper recently announced the extension of his 2023 North America tour, adding shows through the month of October. The shows October 3-23 will be "An Evening With," and he closes out the month October 25, 26 and 28 with three co-headlining "Halloween Hootenanny" shows with Rob Zombie. This follows his six shows with MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD, along with six of his own "Evening With" shows August 5-22, followed by a monthlong co-headline "Freaks On Parade" tour with Rob Zombie August 24-September 24.

Cooper's 2021-2022 "Detroit Muscle" tour, following the 2021 release of his "Detroit Stories" album, covered 113 shows in 34 states, 17 countries and one Caribbean cruise between September 2021 and October 2022.

