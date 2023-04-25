ALICE COOPER Reveals Tentative Title Of New Studio Album, Says 'Most Of The Songs Are About The Road'

In a new interview with SiriusXM host Tommy London on SiriusXM's Hair Nation, legendary rocker Alice Cooper spoke about his upcoming follow-up to 2021's "Detroit Stories" LP, saying: "The album that's gonna be coming out very soon [features] the touring band — [guitarist Ryan] Roxie and [drummer] Glen [Sobel] — you know, all the guys — [guitarist] Tommy [Henriksen] and [bassist] Chuck [Garric] and [guitarist] Nita [Strauss]. I said, 'I wanna show this band off.' So we did an album in the studio, and very, very, very few overdubs in it, because the band's so tight. And I wanted them to all do the writing with me. I said, 'Everybody, bring in songs, 'cause I want everything in-house.' And [Alice's longtime producer Bob] Ezrin produced it. I mean, it's a great guitar-driven rock and roll album. I'm very, very proud of this album. And it's coming… It'll be out this year."

Regarding a possible title for the new Cooper album, Alice said: "I think it's gonna be called 'Road'. Because this is the band that's on the road, and most of the songs are about the road.

"There's a lot of funny stuff on there," he revealed. "There's a couple of heartbreakers. I think when you hear the album, you get a feeling of what it's like to be on the road."

Cooper also once again confirmed that he is working on a second new album, but added that he "can't talk about" it right now. "I promised I wouldn't talk about it," he explained.

Alice previously spoke about his upcoming LP last month during an episode of his "Nights With Alice Cooper" radio show on Planet Rock. At the time he said: "There's another album coming out that's really gonna knock you out. Everybody really likes it, the people that have heard it so far. It's just a rocking rock and roll album."

Last year, Cooper spoke to Germany's Rolling Stone about how he ended up working on two new albums with Ezrin. "A lot of those were born during the plague," he said. "We couldn't go touring for 18 months, so what's a musician gonna do? Well, they're going to write songs. Everybody has a studio in their house. So we were writing songs and doing demos. And at the end of this whole thing, I got in touch with Bob and said, 'Here's 30 songs.' And we decided, 'Okay, let's do two albums.' But the two albums are definitely two different angles of coming in to Alice Cooper. One is very hard rock; the other one is hard rock but it's twisted. And that's all I can say about it right now, because there's a couple of really important things about both albums."

Back in January 2022, Cooper told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about his new music: "I'm working on two albums right now, actually — two studio albums. They're two entirely different kinds of albums, but they're Alice Cooper pure rock and roll albums. The two albums will really be hard rock albums."

At the time, the now-75-year-old singer expressed hope that the first of his new LPs would arrive later that year. "It's kind of like the old days when you're touring and putting out records at the same time," Alice explained. "It kind of takes me back to when you're doing 'Love It To Death' and then you tour for 'Love It To Death'. While you're doing 'Love It To Death', you're writing 'Killer'. When 'Love It To Death' is over, 'Killer' comes out and then you go support that. And while you're doing 'Killer', you're writing 'School's Out'. So we're kind of piggybacking everything. And I kind of like that. It keeps everything moving. I don't like those big chunks of time when there's nothing going on."

Released in February 2021, "Detroit Stories" was recorded with Ezrin, mostly in Royal Oak with Detroit musicians and featuring a mix of original material alongside covers of songs by Bob Seger, the MC5, Mitch Ryder's DETROIT and OUTRAGEOUS CHERRY.

In 2018, Cooper issued "A Paranormal Evening At The Olympia Paris", a recording of his December 7, 2017 concert at the world-renowned Olympia venue in France.

Alice also released two albums with HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES, 2015's "Hollywood Vampires" and 2019's "Rise".