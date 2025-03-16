ALICE COOPER Says IRON MAIDEN Should Be Inducted Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME: 'They Have Their Own Army Out There'

During a question-and-answer session aboard last month's Rock Legends Cruise, legendary rocker Alice Cooper, who was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2011, commented on the fact that BAD COMPANY has been nominated for the Rock Hall's class of 2025. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "In the business, we call [BAD COMPANY singer] Paul [Rodgers] 'the voice', because he's just one of the best singers out there and one of the nicest guys ever. He had some physical problems lately, but I certainly voted for him," Alice laughed, referencing the fact that all previous Rock Hall inductees are voters for future classes after they're inducted.

Asked if there are any other artists he would like to make a push for to get inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Alice said: "IRON MAIDEN. I mean, come on — IRON MAIDEN. How can you dis IRON MAIDEN? They have their own army out there. And another one is [American composer, songwriter, record producer and pianist] Burt Bacharach. Burt Bacharach wrote as many hits as THE BEATLES and he's not in the Hall Of Fame, and yet there's other guys that are in the Hall Of Fame that were writers. that weren't anywhere near Burt Bacharach. So, Burt Bacharach is certainly something that I would say."

Cooper also commented on the fact that for the past few years, the Rock Hall has broadened its base to include rap artists such as the late Tupac Shakur and N.W.A. The move has drawn criticism from many fans and fellow musicians who have taken issue with hip-hop acts — and other non-rock artists — being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

"Yeah, it's really hard for me to put somebody, let's say, like Missy Elliott in with THE WHO," Alice admitted. "I mean, those are two different worlds. But, like you said, it's a lifestyle. And it's really who brought what to the table. If somebody came in and had an impact that wasn't there before, and that's why you'll see some interesting people in the Hall Of Fame. I was like you. I was in there going, 'Come on. It's rock and roll bands — that's what rock is. But then I kind of loosened up that idea. Even Dolly Parton said, 'I don't belong in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.' I mean, she's going, 'What am I doing in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame?' But then she made a rock record. I don't think anybody begrudges her that, but I would still I would prefer to see an IRON MAIDEN in there before I would see some of these other ones. Joe Cocker [would be good too]. [He] got my vote too [this year]."

While MAIDEN has been eligible to join the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame since 2004, the band has only been nominated twice — in 2021 and 2023.

According to the Hall Of Fame, the IRON MAIDEN members that would get inducted include the current lineup of singer Bruce Dickinson, bassist Steve Harris, drummer Nicko McBrain and guitarists Adrian Smith, Dave Murray and Janick Gers, along with former guitarist Dennis Stratton, ex-singer Paul Di'Anno and former drummer Clive Burr.

Even though artists are eligible for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first album or single, iconic hard rock and metal bands like MAIDEN and MOTÖRHEAD have yet to be recognized by the institution, which inducted GUNS N' ROSES in that group's first year of eligibility.

IRON MAIDEN was on the ballot for the second time in 2023, but the institution's voters snubbed them once again.

The only metal or metal-adjacent acts to have made it into the Rock Hall so far have been BLACK SABBATH, LED ZEPPELIN, METALLICA, AC/DC, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, VAN HALEN, RUSH, GUNS N' ROSES and DEEP PURPLE.

IRON MAIDEN finished in the fourth place in the fan vote for the 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction class.

Cooper was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in March 2011 at New York City's Waldorf Astoria. He was inducted by Rob Zombie, who said during his introduction, "Alice Cooper invented the rock show. Before Alice Cooper, there was no rock show. They're more than a band. They were more like a murderous gang of drag queens — in a good way."

Bruce Dickinson photo credit: John McMurtrie