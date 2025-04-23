GREEN DAY To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

GREEN DAY will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on Thursday, May 1 at 11:30 a.m. PT. Tennis legend Serena Williams and actor/producer Ryan Reynolds will speak at the event, which will be streamed live at the Walk Of Fame's web site. Radio and TV personality Matt Pinfield will emcee.

GREEN DAY's star will be located at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, near Amoeba Music.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome GREEN DAY's Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Walk Of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. "GREEN DAY's music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives."

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame is a celebration of art, entertainment, and all things Hollywood.

The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce administers the Walk Of Fame on behalf of the city of Los Angeles.

Honorees are selected by a committee of their peers.

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, California, GREEN DAY is one of the world's best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams.

The five-time Grammy Award-winning Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees released their breakout album, "Dookie", in 1994, which sold over 10 million and achieved ten-times-platinum diamond status, is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock, catapulting a career-long run of No. 1 hit singles.

Entertainment Weekly calls GREEN DAY "the most influential band of their generation," while Rolling Stone attests, "GREEN DAY have inspired more young bands to start than any act this side of KISS, and that doesn't seem to be changing."

In 2004, GREEN DAY released the rock opera "American Idiot", which captured the nation's attention, selling more than eight million copies in the U.S. alone and taking home the Grammy Award for "Best Rock Album". Mojo declared "It's exhilarating stuff, the kind of record that sets new parameters as to what is possible from a punk rock'n'roll band in the 21st century."

In 2010, a stage adaptation of "American Idiot" debuted on Broadway to critical and commercial acclaim.

Released in 2020, GREEN DAY's thirteenth studio album, "Father Of All..." , debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Album Sales chart and No. 1 in both the U.K. and Australia. Pitchfork declared, "GREEN DAY's most fetching and youthful songs in ages. The trio sounds reinvigorated, more like hungry newcomers staking their claim."

In July 2021, GREEN DAY embarked on "The Hella Mega Tour" with FALL OUT BOY and WEEZER. The global tour included 29 sold-out stadium gigs — including renowned venues like London Stadium and Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium.

On January 19, 2024, the band released its 14th studio album, "Saviors", which included hit singles "The American Dream Is Killing Me", which reached No. 1 on Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay, and "Dilemma". The album debuted at No. 1 on seven different Billboard charts and marked their fifth No. 1 in the U.K. "Saviors" received widespread critical praise, with Rolling Stone describing it as "huge songs and snotty satire for a world on fire," while The New York Times hailed it as "a decisive, even overdetermined return to form." The New Yorker summed it up best with "It's GREEN DAY's world now."

In 2024, GREEN DAY embarked on a sold-out global stadium tour — The "Saviors Tour" — where they played "Dookie" and "American Idiot" in their entirety, along with "Saviors" cuts and fan favorites. The "Saviors Tour" came to a triumphant close as it served as GREEN DAY's biggest tour of their illustrious 30-plus-year career.

Photo credit: Alice Baxley