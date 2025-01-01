ALICE COOPER Teams Up With WhistlePig For Non-Alcoholic Cocktail

WhistlePig Whiskey, the ringleader of independent craft whiskey and rye rebel, is bringing degeneracy to non-alcoholic cocktails with the help of Alice Cooper this January. WhistlePig rejects whiskey tradition and is disabusing the establishment of Dry January's morals with the new, limited-edition Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned. A cocktail of non-psychoactive ingredients incites sober fans to go ham on other vices, all for a good cause: 100% of profits will benefit the bartending community.

Get ready to burn the barn down with this trip of a cocktail. Crafted with 100% Rye Non-Whiskey, Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup, adaptogenic Cordyceps and Schisandra Berry, and aphrodisiac Damiana, WhistlePig's Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry cocktail melts in your mind, not your glass. WhistlePig has always played the record backwards, and the far out, flavorful experience of the non-alcoholic Maple Old Fashioned channels the raw spirit of rock without a drop of the usual Dry January decorum.

"Last year's Dank January release showed us that fans are here to hang loose, whatever they're sipping this month," says Meghan Ireland, WhistlePig's head blender. "No Dry January drinker should miss out on a high quality Old Fashioned made with real, aged Rye 'Non-Whiskey', nor the freedom to be obscene (even if they're clean)."

This rye non-whiskey is a rock anthem in a glass, opening with a headlining act of summer berries, wild herbs, and flinty black pepper to amp up your senses. On the palate, candied lime takes center stage with a citrus riff, while smoky mushroom umami lays down a bassline of depth and balance. It closes with a power chord that leaves you ready to rock out with your cocktail out all month long.

School's out for ordinary this Dry January as Primary Wave Music connected WhistlePig with the Godfather of Shock Rock, Alice Cooper, to trade Poison for pure attitude and prove you can Feed Your Frankenstein without the booze. WhistlePig is offering a limited-edition non-alc rye-infused vinyl featuring Alice Cooper's album "Breadcrumbs" as a musical pairing for listeners. In addition, a few lucky winners will get the chance to tee off and turn up with Alice Cooper himself at a once-in-a-lifetime golf outing and listening party.

"I've been shocking audiences for years with snakes, guillotines, and enough fake blood to fill the Grand Canyon. But now these maniacs at WhistlePig have gone and SHOCKED ME with a non-alcoholic cocktail," said rock legend Alice Cooper. "Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned is a lethal injection of flavors proving you don't need to be drunk to be punk."

WhistlePig's Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned is available for sale on January 1, 2025 for $49.99 MSRP per 750mL bottle. For those who can delay gratification for an even bigger score, the hyper limited "Go Pig Go Bundle" includes the same bottle as well as a rye liquid-infused vinyl of Alice Cooper's album "Breadcrumbs" for $199.99 MSRP. Limited to 250 units, pre-sale purchases of the Bundle will be shipped in two installments — with the limited-edition Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned shipping immediately, followed by the liquid vinyl in spring 2025.

Rebels with a cause, WhistlePig is supporting the true rockstars of the season — bartenders and service workers — with 100% of profits from the Sex, Drugs & Rock Dry Old Fashioned sales donated to Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit providing emergency assistance across the country for food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.

"We are so grateful to WhistlePig for partnering with Giving Kitchen to support the resilient food service workers and bartenders who bring joy to our lives," said Giving Kitchen founder Jen Hidinger-Kendrick. "Their generous partnership allows us to provide vital assistance and resources, ensuring no one in our industry faces crises alone. Together, we are supporting a community that truly ROCKS."

Sex, Drugs, Rock & Dry Old Fashioned is available online beginning January 1 at shop.whistlepigwhiskey.com while supplies last.

Located off the grid on a 500-acre Vermont farm, WhistlePig Whiskey is crafted by a new generation of whiskey makers driven to reinvent and unlock the best of Rye, Bourbon and Single Malt Whiskey. Through their rebellious pursuit of experimentation and pushing boundaries in the industry, WhistlePig has become the leading independent craft whiskey brand. WhistlePig is committed to becoming the best whiskey on and for the planet, starting with its locally sourced ingredients and sustainable supply chain and distilling process.