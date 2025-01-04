Watch: ANTHRAX's JOEY BELLADONNA Performs Classic Rock Covers With Dutch Band THE CLARKS

JOEY BELLADONNA CLASSIC ROCK!, the new band featuring Joey Belladonna, six-time Grammy-nominated lead vocalist of the legendary thrash metal icons ANTHRAX, and members of the Dutch classic rock act THE CLARKS, played four shows in The Netherlands in December;

Dec. 19 - De Nobel - Leiden, Netherlands

Dec. 20 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands

Dec. 21 - De Pul - Uden, Netherlands

Dec. 22 - Neushoorn - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

Fan-filmed video of the Haarlem concert can be seen below.

The setlist was as follows:

* Doctor, Doctor (UFO)

* Can't Get Enough (BAD COMPANY)

* Here I Go Again (WHITESNAKE)

* Tie Your Mother Down (QUEEN)

* Man On The Silver Mountain (RITCHIE BLACKMORE'S RAINBOW)

* Still Loving You (SCORPIONS)

* Summer Of '69 (BRYAN ADAMS)

* Smoke On The Water (DEEP PURPLE)

* Eye Of The Tiger (SURVIVOR)

* What Is And What Should Never Be (LED ZEPPELIN)

* Honky Tonk Woman (THE ROLLING STONES)

* All Right Now (FREE)

* Catch The Rainbow (RITCHIE BLACKMORE'S RAINBOW)

* Highway To Hell (AC/DC)

* Radar Love (GOLDEN EARRING)

* Rock And Roll (LED ZEPPELIN)

* Jumpin' Jack Flash (THE ROLLING STONES)

* Twilight Zone (GOLDEN EARRING)

* Won't Get Fooled Again (THE WHO)

* Born To Be Wild (STEPPENWOLF)

Joey Belladonna, six-time Grammy-nominated lead vocalist of the legendary thrash metal icons ANTHRAX, doesn't sit still when not recording or performing with his main band.

JOEY BELLADONNA CLASSIC ROCK! takes you on an exciting — and unique — journey through the golden ages of classic rock.

With his extraordinary powerful, dynamic vocals and charismatic stage presence, Belladonna pays homage to the great bands and their songs from the 1960s through the 1990s.

Joey teams up in his new project with THE CLARKS, who are, for decades, the most successful rock and roll cover band from The Netherlands, with TV performances and live shows under their belt in all over Europe, USA, India, Indonesia and South Africa.

Belladonna performed by chance with THE CLARKS at the 100th-anniversary event of bus and coach company Royal Jan De Wit on December 8, 2023 in Haarlem, The Netherlands, and they had an instant sensation which brought them together in JOEY BELLADONNA CLASSIC ROCK!

JOEY BELLADONNA CLASSIC ROCK! made its live debut on August 3, 2024 at the world-famous festival Wacken Open Air in Germany.

In the past, Belladonna had played drums and sung for a classic-rock covers band called CHIEF BIG WAY. The upstate New York-based group performed versions of songs from JOURNEY, AC/DC, ZZ TOP, BOSTON, CHEAP TRICK, FOREIGNER, PINK FLOYD, VAN HALEN, COLLECTIVE SOUL, THE WHO, THE DOORS, SHINEDOWN and BON JOVI, among others. Belladonna has also played sporadic shows with his JOURNEY tribute band called BEYOND FRONTIERS.

More than a decade ago, Belladonna was asked by Tricia Weight whether singing different styles of music in his side projects is good for him, almost acting like "exercises" to keep his vocals in shape. He said at the time: "Yeah, it [is]. I mean, now I've got more projects than I've ever had. Even at home I sing to records, that's how I learned to do it anyhow, I used to pull out the coolest records and sing to 'em all day long, before I went out [on stage]. And I do it now, even [on the way] to the gig. If we've got an hour drive tonight — I'm rocking the stuff on the iPod all the way there!"

JOEY BELLADONNA CLASSIC ROCK! feat. THE CLARKS are:

Joey Belladonna (Vocals)

Jan Becking (Guitar)

Serge Naberman (Guitar)

Peter Van Rhijn (Drums)

Johnny Eijkelhof (Bass)