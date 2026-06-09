ALICE COOPER Thanks Arizona Man Who Found His Credit Card At Gas Station

According to 12News, Alice Cooper had a serious stroke of luck earlier this month when his lost credit card was returned to him by a Good Samaritan.

The legendary rocker was golfing in Payson, Arizona and accidentally left his card at the gas pump. A local man, Geoff Guy, found the lost credit card at the gas station and recognized the name on the back of the card as Cooper. He then contacted Cooper's team and arranged to return the card before Alice left for a five-week European tour.

The handoff happened at Cooper's Teen Center in Phoenix Monday morning (June 8),and 12News was there to talk to Cooper and the Good Samaritan. Watch the report below.

Cooper's definitive autobiography, "Devil On My Shoulder", will be published by Ebury Spotlight on October 8, 2026.

In the Sixties and early Seventies, Alice Cooper was simply a rock group, but as their lead singer, Vincent Damon Furnier, developed his modern-day Grand Guignol character, Alice Cooper became his stage name. Then, on a wave of global success, he legally changed it to his own.

No stranger to doing things his own way, Alice Cooper has cast a long shadow over rock music with an unrivaled live show and timeless anthems like "School's Out", "No Mr. Nice Guy" and "Poison". Selling over 50 million albums worldwide, he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2003, and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted him as part of its class of 2011. Boasting one of the most influential catalogues in history, Rolling Stone cited 1971's platinum-certified "Love It To Death" among the "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time", while other platinum releases spanned the seminal "Killer" (1971),"School's Out" (1972),the Billboard 200 No. 1 "Billion Dollar Babies" (1973),"Welcome To My Nightmare" (1975) and "Trash" (1989),to name a few. The latter even graced Rolling Stone's "50 Greatest Hair Metal Albums Of All Time."

He's so embedded in generations of popular culture that he not only made a cult-classic appearance in "Wayne's World" during 1992, but he also starred alongside John Legend and Sara Bareilles in NBC's 2018 production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert" — and also memorably appeared on both "The Muppets" and "That 70s Show!" as well as in Tim Burton's "Dark Shadows" film. Beyond hundreds of syncs, everyone from Etta James, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, MEGADETH and THE FLAMING LIPS has covered his tunes. THE BEASTIE BOYS, DISTURBED, and countless others have sampled him. His collaborators have notably included the late Vincent Price, AEROSMITH, GUNS N' ROSES and Jon Bon Jovi, to name just a few. Plus, he co-founded HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES alongside AEROSMITH's Joe Perry and Johnny Depp. Most recently, 2025's "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" reunited the surviving members of the original ALICE COOPER band to widespread critical acclaim. After thousands upon thousands of gigs and easily a million miles traveled, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee continues ever onwards into rock n roll folklore.