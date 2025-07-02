ALICE COOPER To Be Inducted Into RADIO HALL OF FAME

Alice Cooper is among the 2025 inductees into the Radio Hall Of Fame.

The legendary rocker, who has hosted the "Nights With Alice Cooper" and "Alice's Attic" radio shows, is one of 11 individuals in the 2025 class of Radio Hall Of Fame inductees whose contributions have shaped the radio industry across genres and generations.

The Museum Of Broadcast Communications announced the honorees, who will be celebrated at an in-person ceremony on Thursday, October 30, at the Swissotel in Chicago. Tickets for the 2025 induction ceremony are on sale now, with a portion of each purchase benefiting the Museum of Broadcast Communications. Individual tickets are $595 per person.

Cooper commented: "Growing up in Detroit, the radio was always on — it shaped some of my most vivid memories from hearing THE BEATLES for the first time to the thrill of hearing my own songs on air. After years of listening to legendary deejays spin my music, I eventually joined them by launching my own syndicated show over 20 years ago. It's been a blast ever since — sharing stories, spinning rock 'n' roll and now being honored by the Radio Hall Of Fame is truly the icing on the cake."

Radio Hall Of Fame co-chair Kraig Kitchin said: "Our 2025 induction ceremony and celebration will be a special, standing room only, event honoring the talents, history, and contributions of 11 incredible people. I cannot wait to celebrate the careers and impact of these men and women who've made a forever positive impact on the radio industry!"

Fellow co-chair Dennis Green added: "It is an honor to induct another amazing class of talented individuals to the Radio Hall Of Fame that adds to the history of radio. These Radio Hall Of Famers have entertained us, informed us, and helped to bring special moments to our lives through a medium that does this better than any other. I look forward to welcoming this year's inductees as we honor their legacies and share their stories which will serve as an inspiration for future generations to come."

Museum Of Broadcast Communications chairman David Plier stated: "We're thrilled to welcome this year’s class into the Radio Hall Of Fame — an extraordinarily talented and diverse group of broadcasters whose voices have informed, inspired, and entertained listeners across America. This year's inductees reflect the depth, creativity, and cultural impact of radio across generations and formats. We're especially excited to celebrate the class of 2025 as we bring the induction ceremony back to Chicago."

Back in February 2024, it was announced that Cooper was relaunching his long-running radio show with a new name and a new syndication partner. For "Alice's Attic", Cooper is working with the same creative team from his long-running and much-loved "Nights With Alice Cooper" radio show and the new program features a curated mix of classic and some obscure rock, with an occasional "future classic" song, plus Cooper's stories and commentary about the music and artists he features.

In August 2023, it was announced that "Nights With Alice Cooper", was coming to an end. The final weekday show was delivered on September 8, 2023.

"Nights With Alice Cooper" debuted in January 2004 at 93.3 KDKB Phoenix before moving to sister Classic Rock 100.7 KSLX following KDKB's 2014 flip to Alternative.

Among the other stations carrying the show were KGGO Des Moines, WMMQ Lansing, KOZZ Reno, WEZX Scranton and KLPX Tucson, in addition to stations in Australia and the United Kingdom.

United Stations EVP/programming Andy Denemark confirmed the end of the show to Radio+Television Business Report.

The decision to end the popular program was reportedly linked to the sale of United Stations Radio Network to GeminiXIII, with new management planning to take the programming in a different direction.

A source told Radio+Television Business Report at the time that Cooper was not retiring or quitting radio and that the decision to end the show was forced by a change in direction by the management of United Stations Radio Network.

Back in 2012, Alice reflected on the birth of his radio show while mourning the death of Dick Clark. "I used to come home from elementary school to watch 'American Bandstand'," he wrote on social media. "It had all the new songs, all the new dances, and it had the happiest guy in the world presenting them to you. I had no idea that later in my career I would know Dick Clark on a professional level. I ran into him some years ago, and he said to me, 'Hey, Coop, if you had your own radio show, what would it be like?' I told him it would be more like the freeform FM stations of the '60s, where the DJs actually played what they liked and demographics didn't play a role. He said, 'Alice, why don't you do it then?' Just like that, my radio show, 'Nights With Alice Cooper', was born."