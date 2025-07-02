OZZY OSBOURNE And BILLY MORRISON Release 'Stripped' Version Of 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'

Billy Morrison and Ozzy Osbourne released a stripped-down version of their epic track "Gods Of Rock N Roll" on July 1 across all streaming platforms, with a special vinyl limited-edition double A-side that features both versions of the song available July 4 via TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group.

Earlier this year, the powerful orchestral version became a Top 10 rock radio hit, and now fans will experience the song in a whole new light with a stripped-down version that showcases Ozzy like never before.

Produced and reworked by Morrison, this version removes the guitars and drums, and adds a bass track from Chris Chaney, allowing Ozzy's unmistakable vocals to take center stage. The track features Fred Coury's (CINDERELLA) masterful orchestration and a hauntingly beautiful acoustic guitar solo by Steve Stevens (Billy Idol),bringing new emotional depth to the already iconic song.

When the orchestral version of "Gods Of Rock N Roll" was released in February, Ozzy told Kerrang!: "Billy and I wrote 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' together in a hotel room while I was touring in South America about 10 years ago. This re-recorded version of the song finally has all the bells and whistles. I told Billy then that it needed an orchestra and a choir, but it took 10 FUCKING YEARS for him to listen to me."

Morrison released a deluxe digital edition of "The Morrison Project" album on February 21. This special edition was released through TLG|ZOID, distributed by Virgin Music Group. The deluxe edition features six previously unreleased bonus tracks, including "Gods Of Rock N Roll".

Morrison explained: "I have always wanted the opportunity to do an expanded, 'deluxe' version of a record. It's basically where you get to have some fun, remix some things, and include songs that mean something personal. Thanks to the guys at TLG|ZOID, I have been given that opportunity! So to have Youth from KILLING JOKE actually mix an amazing dub version of 'We Are The Dead', to have Jeff Lane throw down an incredibly different remix of 'Crack Cocaine', and to have my track with CYPRESS HILL all on the extra disc is just a fantastic feeling! Plus I got the opportunity to remix 'Dystopia' myself and did the whole half-time vibe that I was originally playing with, back when I wrote it."

The original version of "Gods Of Rock N Roll" was the closing track on Morrison's sophomore album, 2015's "God Shaped Hole". Billy released his first solo album, "Stimulator", in 2008.

Ozzy previously made an appearance on Morrison's third solo album and first since 2015, "The Morrison Project", which came out in April 2024 via TLG|ZOID.

The British guitarist, singer, and songwriter — primarily known as Billy Idol's rhythm guitar player for the past 15 years alongside Stevens, and for his previous role as bassist in THE CULT — assembled 12 songs including additional guest performances by Idol, DMC, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, Steve Stevens, Linda Perry, Tommy Clufetos andJohn 5.

The LP's second single, "Crack Cocaine", featured Osbourne and Stevens, with Clufetos on drums.

"Crack Cocaine" marked the first new song with Ozzy on vocals since the 2022 release of his worldwide smash album "Patient Number 9" which earned him two Grammy Awards ("Best Rock Album", "Best Metal Performance").

"The Morrison Project" was produced by Billy Morrison, mixed by Barry Pointer and mastered by Dave Donnelly. All the songs on the album — recorded in Los Angeles at various studios — were written by Billy Morrison in collaboration with his guests.

Ozzy and Billy are longtime friends who co-host the "Ozzy Speaks" show on SiriusXM.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne stated about Morrison: "Billy Morrison has been a good, good friend for such a long, long time. He's helped me out a lot of times over the years."

Asked what he and Morrison have in common on a musical level, Osbourne laughed and said: "Well, we're both fucking crazy."

Photo credit: Jane Stuart @JaneStuartPhotos