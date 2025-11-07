ALICE IN CHAINS Announces 30th-Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Of 1995 Self-Titled Album

ALICE IN CHAINS will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's 1995 self-titled album by reissuing it as a deluxe version in early 2026.

The deluxe package will include the original record across two vinyl LPs, plus three seven-inch singles, posters, 10 custom art prints, a hardcover cover book, 12 tarot cards, a cassette, two double-sided 24x24" posters, a double-sided zoetrope slip mat and a 3D ballerina plus a zoetrope coin record topper.

You can preorder your copy now via the ALICE IN CHAINS webstore.

"Alice In Chains" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed on the chart for nearly a year. The tracks "Grind", "Heaven Beside You" and "Again" were released as singles. The album was certified double platinum by the RIAA and has sold over three million copies worldwide. The album was the band's last to feature singer Layne Staley, who died from a drug overdose in 2002.

Over the course of its remarkable career, ALICE IN CHAINS has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, toured to sold-out audiences and earned multiple Grammy Award nominations. They have amassed a diehard international fanbase numbering in the millions and are a household name worldwide.

ALICE IN CHAINS' discography features some of the biggest and most important albums in rock history, including 1990's triple-platinum-certified "Facelift", 1992's quadruple-platinum-certified "Dirt", 1994's triple-platinum-certified EP "Jar Of Flies", which was the first EP in music history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and the aforementioned self-titled LP.

ALICE IN CHAINS regrouped in 2006 with singer William DuVall joining the band and returned in grand style in 2009 with the critically acclaimed "Black Gives Way To Blue", which hit No. 1 across the rock and alternative charts, earned a Grammy nomination, was certified gold and hailed by Vice as "a record that’s as powerful as anything the band has done."

ALICE IN CHAINS' latest album released in 2018, "Rainier Fog", hit No. 1 across Billboard's Rock, Alternative and Hard Music charts and No. 1 on the iTunes Rock Album chart and earned them a Grammy nod for "Best Rock Album".