  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

ALICE IN CHAINS Announces Fall 2023 Headlining Tour Dates

June 26, 2023

ALICE IN CHAINS has announced a series of headlining shows during their fall 2023 tour with GUNS N' ROSES.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Sep. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium (supporting GUNS N' ROSES)
Sep. 24 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater
Sep. 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome (supporting GUNS N' ROSES)
Sep. 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park (supporting GUNS N' ROSES)
Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium (supporting GUNS N' ROSES)
Oct. 03 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
Oct. 05 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater
Oct. 07 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Oct. 08 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
Oct. 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field (supporting GUNS N' ROSES)
Oct. 13 - Boise, ID - Idaho Centeral Arena
Oct. 14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
Oct. 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place Stadium (supporting GUNS N' ROSES)

In a recent interview with Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA, ALICE IN CHAINS singer William DuVall was asked about a possible follow-up to the band's "Rainier Fog" album, which came out in August 2018. He said: "I would suppose [there will be new music coming soon]. There's no plans in the offing right now, because we're all kind of doing other things. But inevitably it seems to kind of circle back. [Laughs]"

DuVall also reflected on his 17-year stint as the ALICE IN CHAINS frontman, saying: "In some ways it feels like seven minutes, and in other ways it feels like 37 years. [Laughs] It's really interesting — time, your perceptions of time. But, yeah, there are certain memories that feel like three lifetimes ago, and then there are certain things that happened maybe 15 years ago but it feels like yesterday. It's really weird. But it's great. And I'm really proud of everything that we've been able to accomplish in that time."

William's critically acclaimed debut solo effort, "One Alone", arrived in October 2019. The 11-track album showed DuVall's powerful voice with nothing but an acoustic guitar to back it. A follow-up effort, "11.12.21 Live-In-Studio Nashville", came out in June 2022 via DVL Recordings. The LP captured a power trio performance recorded live direct-to-disc at the famed Welcome To 1979 Studio in Nashville on November 12, 2021.

Prior to joining ALICE IN CHAINS in 2006, DuVall was a member of punk rock bands AWARENESS VOID OF CHAOS, NEON CHRIST, BL'AST! and FINAL OFFERING. DuVall's long musical history also includes COMES WITH THE FALL and ALICE IN CHAINS guitarist Jerry Cantrell's solo work.

Cantrell befriended the members of COMES WITH THE FALL in the early 2000s, playing shows with the band on the West Coast, then enlisting the musicians to tour with him as both opening act and backing group in support of his album "Degradation Trip".

DuVall appears on the last three ALICE IN CHAINS albums: 2009's "Black Gives Way To Blue", 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here" and "Rainier Fog".

We’re excited to add some special headline dates while we’re out with Guns N' Roses this fall. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29, at 10AM local time. aliceinchains.com/tour/

Posted by Alice in Chains on Monday, June 26, 2023

Find more on Alice in chains
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).