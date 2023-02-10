  • facebook
ALICE IN CHAINS' WILLIAM DUVALL Guests On New Version Of THE HU's 'This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls)'

February 10, 2023

Mongolian rock sensation and UNESCO "Artist For Peace" ambassadors THE HU have today (February 10) shared a new version of their 2022 groundbreaking single "This Is Mongol". With featured guest vocalist/guitarist William DuVall of ALICE IN CHAINS now appearing on the updated track, "This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls)" further highlights the song's original message of promoting Mongolian culture and empowering environmental awareness by adding English-translated lyrics, sung by DuVall — who also produced and mixed the single — and an unforgettable chanting chorus: "Hey, We are warrior souls, rolling like a river of fire / We are warrior souls, running down the dragon to slay / This is our way (This is our way)." These themes are seen throughout the "This Is Mongol (Warrior Souls)" music video which also premiered today. The video was co-directed by Michael Lombardi, co-producer and lead actor of "The Retaliators" — the 2022 horror-thriller in which members of THE HU appeared and whose soundtrack included music from the band's discography — and includes an exclusive sneak peek of the film which is out now on Blu-Ray via Better Noise Films.

"We are so excited to be performing our single 'This is Mongol (Warrior Souls)' with William DuVall," exclaims THE HU's tovshuur player and backing vocalist Temka. "He's not only an amazing vocalist but also has unique rhythm and technique to his performance, and his style matches our energy and our throat singing. The song is about the warrior souls that are within us, and its purpose is to inspire you and awaken your soul. We hope everyone enjoys this piece of art."

"It was such an exciting and fulfilling challenge to write and produce something that remained true to THE HU's sensibilities while also resonating with my own," shares DuVall. "'Warrior Souls' is a testament to the fact that, no matter where we come from, in the end, we all want the same things-to prosper in our own time despite the odds arrayed against us, making previous generations proud and leaving a worthy legacy for the future. I'm honored by this collaboration and very proud of the result."

Lombardi shared details on working with THE HU and the video's inspiration, stating: "I had the immense pleasure of working with THE HU in the feature film 'The Retaliators'. Their contributions ranged from acting, songs appearing in the film and also on 'The Retaliators' soundtrack. On their track 'This Is Mongol', their lyrics encompass a proud declaration of possessing a warrior spirit. THE HU believe we all have the warrior spirit within us. Through inspiring with their hearts and courage, they awaken that warrior spirit in all of us. I have witnessed that the messages in their music are a total reflection of how they live and how they tackle their artistic process. THE HU approach their craft with professionalism, courage — and with infectious energy."

Meanwhile, having sold out tours across the globe and appearances at some of the top-rated music festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Download — just to name a few — THE HU will be performing their first-ever virtual concert in the metaverse on March 3 in partnership with ARD Financial Group (ARD). Tickets will go on-sale February 13 at www.hu.rocks. Throughout the show, fans will experience a virtual world created by Metaforse that highlights the THE HU's home country of Mongolia and its traditions and cultural importance of which the band have shared throughout their music by utilizing traditional instrumentation, throat singing and singing entirely in the Mongolian language with their self-appointed brand of "hunnu rock."

To date, THE HU have accumulated over 329 million combined streams and 290 million video views. The group have captured a diverse fanbase by landing their music on movie soundtracks ("The Retaliators"),creating original music for EA Games' "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order", being handpicked by METALLICA to cover their hit single "Through The Never" on the 2021 "The Metallica BlackList" album alongside covers from high-profile artists including Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers and more and being the first-ever rock/metal band to receive the prestigious UNESCO "Artist For Peace" designation.

Photo credit: Khishigsuren Baasan

