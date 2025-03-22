Watch: SLASH Joins DOROTHY On Stage At Los Angeles Concert

GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash joined Hungarian-born singer Dorothy Martin on stage Friday night (March 21) at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, California to perform three songs: the blues standard "Key To The Highway", as well as two of Dorothy's originals, "Gifts From The Holy Ghost" and "Tombstone Town". Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

Slash makes a guest appearance on the studio version of "Tombstone Town", which is included on Dorothy's latest album, "The Way", and she sang on Slash's cover of "Key To The Highway" on his 2024 record "Orgy Of The Damned".

Asked what it was like working with Slash on "Tombstone Town", Dorothy told Revolver magazine: "I'm incredibly honored that Slash took the time to be a part of 'Tombstone Town'. It was a fun experience. He added so much fire to the song, and it was great to catch up with him again. He has been a great source of encouragement to me on my music journey. I'm always amazed at how humble and cool he is. I look up to Slash like a big brother."

"The Way" came out on March 14 via Roc Nation.

Dorothy arrived with the force of a hurricane back in 2016, serving up the full-length debut "Rockisdead". Surging on all platforms on which fans discover new music, "Raise Hell" reeled in over 85 million Spotify streams followed by "Wicked Ones" with 77 million Spotify streams. The band organically attracted a diehard global fanbase with "28 Days In The Valley" (2018) and "Gifts From The Holy Ghost" (2022). Kerrang! hailed the latter as "a hot-blooded rock 'n' roll record through and through," and RIFF raved, "'Holy Ghost' serves as a triumphant battle cry and a return to form." Perhaps, Outburn put it best, "It's her most bombastic and gloriously, victorious rock and roll work yet." Simultaneously, the singer took flight as the rare dynamo equally at home on a track with Slash and Nita Strauss of ALICE COOPER or STAIND and Scott Stapp of CREED. She even notably dueted with Stapp at the Grand Ole Opry.

Over the course of 2024, she carefully architected what would become "The Way" alongside songwriter and producer Scott Stevens (HALESTORM, SHINEDOWN, DAUGHTRY). Expanding the creative palette, they leaned into heavier rock spiked with a healthy helping of Southern swagger and country-style storytelling.