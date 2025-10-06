ALIEN ANT FARM Signs With JUDGE & JURY RECORDS

Southern California alt-rock band ALIEN ANT FARM, known for fusing heavy riffs, catchy hooks, and an unmistakable sense of personality, has signed with Judge & Jury Records, a powerhouse record label and production company founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson (MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, SEETHER, SKILLET, OF MICE & MEN) and Neil Sanderson of THREE DAYS GRACE.

On the signing, ALIEN ANT FARM shares: "Signing to Judge & Jury is a true blessing for us. Neil was very vocal about making something happen. Through the years, Howard Benson has been mentioned in our own personal conversations. Him being involved in so many wonderful rock records, we are confident that this opportunity will yield a great chapter for ALIEN ANT FARM and everyone involved. Cheers to the future!"

Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson add: "Dryden [Mitchell, ALIEN ANT FARM singer] is a truly unique vocalist and [we've] always wanted to work with him. Our team is so stoked to see what we all can create for ALIEN ANT FARM's next release. They are truly one of the hardest-working and unique bands in our genre!"

Since forming in Riverside in 1996, ALIEN ANT FARM has carved out a unique place in rock history; first exploding on to the global stage with their breakout 2001 album "ANThology", which featured the hit single "Movies" and their era-defining cover of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal". That record would go on to be certified multi-platinum, and its 25th anniversary is just around the corner in 2026; a milestone that underscores the band's enduring impact on the genre

ALIEN ANT FARM continues to push forward creatively while embracing their legacy. Known for their genre-defying approach to alternative rock and blending elements of metal, punk, prog, and pop… they've built a reputation for experimentation, evolution, and explosive live shows that have taken them around the world.

Across six studio albums, including "TruANT" (2003),"Up In The Attic" (2006),"Always And Forever" (2015) and most recently "mAntras" (2024),the band has explored everything from introspective struggles to full-blown anthemic rock with both emotional depth and sonic variety. Their latest work reflects a band that has grown up without losing the spark that made them stand out in the first place.

Currently, ALIEN ANT FARM is writing new music and continuing to tour, reconnecting with longtime fans while winning over new ones with every performance. Nearly three decades into their career, the band remains as passionate and driven as ever proving that reinvention and staying power can go hand in hand.

ALIEN ANT FARM is Dryden Mitchell (vocals),Terry Corso (guitar),Mike Cosgrove (drums) and Tim Peugh (bass).

Photo credit: Janson Bulpin