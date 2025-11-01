ALKALINE TRIO Shares 'Surprise Surprise', Third And Final TRAVIS BARKER-Produced Single

ALKALINE TRIO marked Halloween with the release of new single "Surprise Surprise". The third of the band's current triptych of standalone seven-inch vinyl and digital singles, "Surprise Surprise" lives up to its name with one of the most sonically subdued and viscerally vulnerable performances in ALKALINE TRIO's storied history.

ALKALINE TRIO singer and guitarist Matt Skiba said of the song: "'Surprise Surprise' was inspired by and written for a friend of mine who grew up poor and entrenched in gang life only to become a Navy SEAL and eventually an astronaut. It's his story combined with my own thoughts regarding how a sort of alchemy takes place when someone takes the experiences of a bad situation and is able to turn them into something profound and beautiful. The rough sketch of the song had only verse and chorus parts but no bridge which was written by Dan in the studio. This song was the last one of the three we did in this session with Travis Barker and was even more of a collaboration and studio creation than the previous two."

"Surprise Surprise" follows "Bleeding Out" and "Oblivion" as the third and final of three songs ALKALINE TRIO recorded with producer Travis Barker of BLINK 182 — the first studio sessions to feature the current TRIO lineup of founding guitarist/vocalist Matt Skiba, longtime bassist/vocalist Dan Andriano and drummer Atom Willard.

Available now across digital platforms, "Surprise Surprise" will also be released by Rise Records as a limited edition D2C color vinyl seven-inch, featuring an exclusive demo version on the B-side. Also unveiled on Halloween was the official "Surprise Surprise" music video. Watch it below.

Travis Barker said of the sessions: "Recording with ALKALINE TRIO was such a treat. Bringing these songs to life from the demos Matt recorded was so exciting. Both Matt and Dan are incredible lyricists, two of my all-time favorites. The studio never feels like work, just a magical place to create. The process was so natural and easy, I could've kept going forever. Really proud of these songs me, Matt, Dan and Atom recorded. Excited for what's ahead for ALKALINE TRIO and for fans to hear these special songs we made."

ALKALINE TRIO recently completed a North American tour supporting BLINK 182 — as well as a few select headline shows and festival dates.

Press photo credit: Jonathan Weiner (courtesy of Nasty Little Man PR)